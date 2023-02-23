Giants reportedly hiring Jeff Nixon to coach running backs

The New York Giants are reportedly hiring former Carolina Panthers assistant head coach Jeff Nixon to be their running backs coach.

That job on Brian Daboll’s coaching staff opened when DeAndre Smith left to join Shane Steichen’s staff with the Indianapolis Colts.

Nixon, 48, has spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He has been the team’s running backs coach, filled the offensive coordinator role in 2021 on an interim basis after Joe Brady was fired, and had the title of “assistant head coach/offense” last season.

In his role with the Panthers last season, Nixon coached running backs and helped coordinate the team’s run game. Nixon had an interview with offseason for the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator position.

In the NFL, Nixon has also coached with the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Nixon’s coaching resume