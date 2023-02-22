Giants free agency 2023: LB Drue Tranquill a potential fit

With the 2023 NFL offseason officially underway, there are two positions of note for the New York Giants: wide receiver and linebacker. After a surprising 9-7-1 campaign and divisional round appearance in the first year of the Brian Daboll era, the Giants will be looking to build on an already strong foundation through free agency and the draft.

One such fit at linebacker may come in the form of Drue Tranquill, who ESPN’s Matt Bowen pegged as a perfect fit for the Giants in a recent breakdown of the top 50 free agents on the market.

Bowen wrote:

The Giants need to find an answer at linebacker. Tranquill’s 144 tackles for the Chargers in 2022 were a career high, and he can be deployed as a blitzer from multiple second-level alignments. He logged 5.5 sacks and four pass breakups last season, too. Tranquill would play inside linebacker for Wink Martindale’s defense, but he has the movement ability of a weakside linebacker in both base and sub-packages.

In his fourth year out of Notre Dame for the Los Angeles Chargers, Tranquil had a career year, totaling 5.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and 144 total tackles, showing tremendous skill in coverage over the middle. In addition, Bowen notes that Tranquill’s penchant for being able to play both inside and weak side linebacker would make him a key asset for Wink Martindale and his staff to employ in a plethora of defensive packages. For a Giants team looking to add weapons at the LB position, the 27-year-old Tranquill could be a valuable piece to add to its arsenal.

