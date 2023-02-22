The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the receivers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is almost upon us. The New York Giants have a number of holes to fill all over their roster, but their wide receiver corps will probably get the most attention.

The Giants haven’t had a true “number one” wide receiver since 2018, and while they’ve tried to fill that hole with free agents and draftees, they haven’t had success. This year’s wide receiver class lacks the “blue chip” prospects that other receiving classes have boasted, but it has talented players who could fill a variety of needs for an offense.

Chris and Nick help you get ready for the Combine with a quick overview of some of the top receiver prospects, as well as some under-the-radar players and wildcards who could catch the Giants’ eye.

In this podcast

Checking in on the state of the Giants’ receiving corps (2:00)

Who are the top prospects? (5:00)

Which under-the-radar prospect could catch the Giants’ eye after the first round? (16:00)

Who are the potential wild cards in the receiver class? (25:00)

