Browns eyeing Giants’ Anthony Blevins for special teams opening

While the New York Giants will be retaining offensive and defensive coordinators Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale, respectively, for the 2023 season, another one of their assistant coaches may be on his way out.

Assistant special teams coordinator Anthony Blevins has caught the eyes of the Cleveland Browns, who requested permission to interview him Tuesday after parting ways with Mike Priefer.

Blevins has been with the Giants since the 2018 season, where he has served as an assistant coach for defensive backs and linebackers before assuming his aforementioned special teams role. Previously, Blevins served on staff for the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17 at the same position.

Thomas McGaughey has been Giants’ special teams coordinator during Blevins’ time with the team.

Blevins coached collegiately from 2005-2012 before getting his first NFL job with the Cardinals.

