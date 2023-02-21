Giants news, 2/21: Daniel Jones, franchise worth, Adoree’ Jackson, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Ed’s story on Monday:

The switch certainly adds intrigue to the situation. To me, it is a clear indication that Jones was not happy about something.

PFT says:

So what does Jones want? There are two possibilities. One, he’s willing to do a deal for less than CAA was willing to accept. Two, he wants more than CAA was able to get. As one source explained it, it’s the latter. Jones wants more than the Giants have offered. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more.

The New York Post reports that Athletes First has negotiated the largest deal in NFL history (at the time) on five occasions. Athletes First represents quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (No. 1 in the NFL in average annual value), Dak Prescott, DeShaun Watson (five years, $230 million fully guaranteed) and Matt Ryan.

So, yes, this could be a power move by Jones.

This could also increase the likelihood of the Giants being forced to use the franchise tag on Jones, something former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum predicted recently on the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast:

The Giants are up 24 percent from last year and are currently valued at $6 billion. They are ranked fourth overall behind the Dallas Cowboys ($8 billion), the New England Patriots ($6.4 billion), and the Los Angeles Rams ($6.2 billion). With skyrocketing revenue and mouthwatering profitability, NFL teams are now worth $4.47 billion on average, 28% more than just a year ago.

Re-sign Saquon Barkley. I’ve written about how the Giants find themselves in a similar situation to the one the Titans faced after their unexpected playoff run in 2019. Like those Titans, the Giants enjoyed an excellent season from their running back and a surprising breakout performance from their quarterback, just as both players were about to hit free agency. Keeping them both without making a mistake was going to be a challenge.

The rampant tampering at the Scouting Combine will help the effort. Barkley will know what it, and isn’t, out there before making a final decision on whatever the Giants offer. Which would result in Barkley potentially re-signing before the two-day negotiating window opens, or maybe during it. It’s unclear what the market for Barkley would be. He has five years of NFL wear and tear, and he plays a position that results in plenty of impacts that can result in plenty of injuries. A long-term investment would come with enhanced risk for the team that provides it.

New York Giants Position of greatest need: Wide receiver

It’s hard to pick just one glaring position need for the Giants as they enter Year 2 of a rebuild. You could argue the importance of inside linebacker, offensive lineman or even the secondary. They just need more depth and quality at a variety of spots to ensure more playoff progress under coach Brian Daboll. But if we must choose one position, we’ll go with receiver because the Giants intend to keep quarterback Daniel Jones around. So it’s imperative he’s given some offensive weapons to work with after dealing with a rotating cast of characters this past season. Given the less than all-star free-agency class and money to be spent on Jones and potentially Saquon Barkley, a draft pick is probably New York’s best option.

Three keys to a successful Giants offseason in 2023 are re-signing Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, add a legitimate No. 1 receiver through the draft and add depth at interior defensive line that struggled against the run when Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams were on the sidelines.

Does that change your perspective on punt returning in the future if that ever comes up? (Jackson laughing a bit) Nah, it’s crazy ’cause I told them I would go back and do it again. It’s not one of those things, where you think, “Oh I’ll never do that again.” Something about, it’s just how athletes are wired. It’s really not a second thought. Like, obviously you try to be cautious, but when you be cautious, bad things happen. So going out there and just playing fast, full-fledged. If somebody said, “Would you do it all over again?” I would, because at the end of the day, what I love to do is play, and punt returning is one of my passions.

New York Giants (9-7-1) Grade: A

So much talk heading into the season focused on the Giants needing to change their culture, instill confidence in the players and find some big-play performers. Mission accomplished almost from Day 1 with new coach Brian Daboll. Quarterback Daniel Jones had his best season and earned a huge payday despite a mediocre receiving corps. Star running back Saquon Barkley, healthy at last, resembled the game-breaker he was as a rookie. The rebuilt defense was dynamic at times, especially in the trenches. This is a team on the rise.

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

