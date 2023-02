‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Daniel Jones’ agent switch, Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas interview

On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed talks about the decision by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to switch agents and interviews Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, who could be a middle-round target for the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The discussion about Jones comes right at the top of the broadcast. The Iosivas interview begins around the eight-minute mark.

