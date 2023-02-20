Giants news, 2/20: BBV draft 4.0, cap space, Hodgins compares Jones to Allen, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV's Ed Valentine used a different mock draft simulator for a draft that looks to pick different players not selected in the first three attempts.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) mock draft simulator produced names and positions that have not been linked to the Giants so far—right off the bat, Ed drafted a defensive linemen in the first round and waited until the team's second third round pick to choose a wide receiver.

Following are the four players that could be on the field for the Giants next Spring:

Round 1 (No. 25) — Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson.

PFF offered that "Bresee is a bit more of a project than you’d like at the top of the draft, but he wasn’t put in much of a position to succeed in Clemson’s scheme. His physical skill set is special." Bresee’s draft stock has been dropping over the past couple of weeks.

Round 2 (No. 57) — Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin.

Ranked the 62nd best player in the draft, the Draft Network's assessment is that "Tippmann is the quarterback of the offensive line and his knowledge of blocking schemes will assist his acclimation to the league. He has the physical ability to develop into a long-term starting center in the league."

Round 3 (No. 89) — Clark Phillips, CB, Utah.

Phillips III may not check all the boxes in terms of size but he’s a damn good football player that provides every other desirable trait at a high level to be an impact starter in the NFL, according to the Draft Network.

Round 3 (No. 100) — A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

"As a boundary X receiver, Perry should have a role at the next level. On the boundary, he can beat press with physicality and quickness. He can stack defensive backs with speed, cut his stems, and convert downfield with his size, coordination, and steady hands. He may have an acclimation period while he expands his route tree, but he’ll be a valuable part of the rotation on Day 1, and he has definite starting upside."

Ed's overall grade from PFF was a B+. What are your thoughts?

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Here’s an overview of the Giants’ salary cap situation three weeks before free agency begins on March 13: • Cap space: $44.4 million. The Giants have the fifth-most cap space in the league, according to the NFLPA’s database. • Carryover cap space: $1.5 million. The Giants carried over $1.5 million from 2022 after being tight against the cap last year. • Dead money: $8 million. The dead money charges mostly come from Sterling Shepard’s void year ($4.2 million) and the Kadarius Toney trade ($3.7 million). • Potential cap casualties: WR Kenny Golladay, DL Leonard Williams, CB Adoree’ Jackson. The Giants could create $27.3 million in cap savings while eating $45.4 million in dead money if they cut those three players.

8. Giants tag Saquon Barkley and re-sign Daniel Jones

More franchise-tag action. Coming off their first playoff appearance in six seasons, the Giants have decisions to make about two of their cornerstones. Barkley rebounded from 2020 knee surgery and produced a career year (1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns). But rather than sign him to a long-term deal, given the shelf life of running backs, the Giants go with the franchise tag. Then they give Jones, who finally looked like a legitimate starter under Brian Daboll, a multiyear deal that pays him roughly $30 million per season. That’s a pretty good bargain for a starting quarterback, especially if Jones continues to ascend.

A case can be made for the Giants to bring back Saquon Barkley because he is the best player on their offense and the face of the franchise, and because his leadership, media relations and standing in the community are all next-level. He should have several productive years ahead of him, despite the demanding position he plays. A case also can be made for the Giants to move on from Barkley, because it is unwise (although certainly not unprecedented) to sign a running back to a hefty second contract. Going down that road would allow for no detours, as far as taking into account any of his off-the-chart intangibles or the possible negative effect his absence would have on the operation in general and on quarterback Daniel Jones, one of his best friends on the team, in particular.

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger could become a favorite target of quarterback Daniel Jones.

RealGM's Jeff Risdon said the overall 2023 draft class is "not as top heavy as some of the (previous) classes." Still, players in the "middle corps, specifically at some positions like tight end and running back, stick out."

The Giants will have the 25th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Risdon believes cornerback will be of greatest value in the given range. He specifically named Oregon's Christian Gonzalez as a player whose skillset fits defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's tendencies.

The wideout, who caught passes from Josh Allen over the first two years of his career, said some people in Buffalo liked to refer to Jones as a “baby Allen,” of sorts. Now that he’s with Jones in New York, Hodgins definitely sees the similarities.

“The way he can use his legs, which you saw more as the season went on, and how comfortable he was throwing on the run, and not afraid to use his legs if no one was open,” Hodgins said. “That’s what opens up the whole offense and makes the defense prepare for a whole different element. Combine that with his decision-making, his preparation, and his arm. He’s got a lot of success coming his way.”

Around the league

Derek Carr visiting Jets as search for veteran QB heats up | New York Post

Packers ‘Disgusted’ and ‘Done’ with Aaron Rodgers, Excited About Jordan Love | The 33rd Team

Eric Bieniemy’s arrival won’t change Commanders’ quarterback plan for 2023 | ProFootballTalk

Cardinals hiring Eagles LB coach Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator | NFL.com

Rex Ryan interviewed with Broncos in Denver Saturday | ProFootballTalk

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown to become next offensive coordinator | NFL.com

Cardinals hiring Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator | CBSSports.com

Saints' Alvin Kamara among 4 men indicted in battery case | ESPN.com

Judge inches toward ruling on whether claims in Brian Flores lawsuit must go to arbitration | ProFootballTalk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio