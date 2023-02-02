Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more

NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason.
Below, a list of all of the Giants’ free agents. Nick Falato is already offering profiles or potential free agent targets for general manager Joe Schoen as he tries to close the acknowledged “talent gap” with the NFL’s best teams.
Keep coming to our constantly-updated StoryStream for our latest Giants’ free agent coverage.
Giants free agents
Unrestricted
WR Sterling Shepard
RB Saquon Barkley
QB Daniel Jones
OL Nick Gates
C Jon Feliciano
DL Justin Ellis
DL Nick Williams
RB Matt Breida
LS Casey Kreiter
DE Jihad Ward
P Jamie Gillan
WR Richie James
CB Fabian Moreau
WR Marcus Johnson
Edge Oshane Ximines
S Julian Love
WR Darius Slayton
Restricted
DL Henry Mondeaux
Exclusive Rights
TE Lawrence Cager [Re-signed]
G Wyatt Davis
G Jack Anderson
WR Isaiah Hodgins