Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more

Everything you need to know about the Giants in free agency this offseason

NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason.

Below, a list of all of the Giants’ free agents. Nick Falato is already offering profiles or potential free agent targets for general manager Joe Schoen as he tries to close the acknowledged “talent gap” with the NFL’s best teams.

Keep coming to our constantly-updated StoryStream for our latest Giants’ free agent coverage.

Giants free agents

Unrestricted

WR Sterling Shepard

RB Saquon Barkley

QB Daniel Jones

OL Nick Gates

C Jon Feliciano

DL Justin Ellis

DL Nick Williams

RB Matt Breida

LS Casey Kreiter

DE Jihad Ward

P Jamie Gillan

WR Richie James

CB Fabian Moreau

WR Marcus Johnson

Edge Oshane Ximines

S Julian Love

WR Darius Slayton

Restricted

DL Henry Mondeaux

Exclusive Rights

TE Lawrence Cager [Re-signed]

G Wyatt Davis

G Jack Anderson

WR Isaiah Hodgins