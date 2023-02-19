Ed’s mock draft, 4.0: A different simulator, and a different scenario

I am changing things up in this week’s mock draft for the New York Giants. In previous versions I have used the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator. This week, in an effort to see some different scenarios and different players, I am using the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator. Let’s see what happens.

Round 1 (No. 25) — Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Well, I wanted a different scenario and I was certainly presented with one here. The highest-ranked wide receiver was Tank Dell of Houston, and I am not selecting a 163-pound receiver in Round 1. It would be easy to select Torrence, but again I have done that before, will likely do it again, and I’m creating to create different outcomes for discussions.

I am tempted by the tight ends here, but let’s add a high-upside player to give Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams some help. One of my core beliefs is when in doubt draft a lineman. That’s what I do here, grabbing the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Bresee. The Giants do ned to improve on BOTH lines.

PFF says:

Bresee is a bit more of a project than you’d like at the top of the draft, but he wasn’t put in much of a position to succeed in Clemson’s scheme. His physical skill set is special. PROS Tools that match the high-end players at the next level. Burst and strength to be an impact player. Can play low for a 6-foot-5 interior defender. Occupied double teams well. Exceedingly versatile. Can line up anywhere along the defensive line and not look out of place. CONS Lacks refinement. Doesn’t even attempt pass-rushing moves on most snaps. His pad level as a pass-rusher doesn’t match what he does in run defense. Very high into contact. He tore his ACL in 2021, and a sustained a shoulder injury hampered him toward the end of 2022 (suffered against Notre Dame)

Bresee’s draft stock has been dropping over the past couple of weeks. Our Chris Pflum said he isn’t sure why.

Chris said:

“I haven’t done a full report on Bresee, but he’s a really good player. Good size, quick, powerful, knows how to use his hands. He’d definitely help the DL right away and Lawrence and Williams wouldn’t have to play so many snaps.”

Players passed on: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame; Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah; Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State; O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida; Tank Dell, WR, Houston; Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Round 2 (No. 57) — Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Soooo many intriguing choices here. In looking at the board as presented by PFF, I kept coming back to the idea that the Giants have had a different primary starting center every year since Weston Richburg left for the San Francisco 49ers after the 2017 season.

If I were using the NFL Mock Draft Database Consensus Big Board this would be early for Tippmann, ranked No. 89 there. PFF has Tippmann as its 62nd-ranked player

PFF says:

Tippman’s blend of size and athleticism can be a weapon if deployed properly in the NFL.

Draft Network says:

Tippmann projects as a day-one starting center for multiple NFL offenses and schemes. Tippmann is a scheme-versatile blocker that impresses on both running and passing plays. His power and athleticism allow him to win single or double-team reps. Tippmann is the quarterback of the offensive line and his knowledge of blocking schemes will assist his acclimation to the league. He has the physical ability to develop into a long-term starting center in the league.

Players passed on: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa; Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU; Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama; Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa; Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee; Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Round 3 (No. 89) — Clark Phillips, CB, Utah

Here, I find two players — Phillips and Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders — I don’t think will last this long. The NFL Mock Draft Database has Phillips ranked No. 32, with Sanders No. 31. I will, though, play it as it lies.

I could easily have taken Sanders here, but I did that in Round 1 last week. Let’s try something different. Phillips might not be the perfect Wink Martindale cornerback, but he is the best on the board here.

Draft Network says:

Phillips III may not check all the boxes in terms of size but he’s a damn good football player that provides every other desirable trait at a high level to be an impact starter in the NFL. Top Reasons to Buy In: Quick feet and fluid hips Ball skills Competitive toughness Coverage instincts Top Reasons For Concern: Size Tackling consistency (not due to passive tendencies) Playing off contact

Players passed on: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas; A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest; Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Round 3 (No. 100) — A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Sooner or later, I had to get receiving help. The 6-foot-3⅜, 195-pound Perry is the choice here.

Pro Football Network says:

As a boundary X receiver, Perry should have a role at the next level. On the boundary, he can beat press with physicality and quickness. He can stack defensive backs with speed, cut his stems, and convert downfield with his size, coordination, and steady hands. He may have an acclimation period while he expands his route tree, but he’ll be a valuable part of the rotation on Day 1, and he has definite starting upside.

Players passed on: Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati; Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State; Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Here is what PFF thought of my mock:

Here are the full results of this mock.

