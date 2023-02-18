 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants reportedly losing RB coach DeAndre Smith to Colts

Brian Daboll has an opening to fill

By Ed Valentine
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Running backs coach DeAndre Smith talks with running back Saquon Barkley (26) and running back Gary Brightwell (23).
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need a new running backs coach. DeAndre Smith, who filled that role on Brian Daboll’s staff in 2022, is reportedly leaving the Giants to Shane Steichen’s Indianapolis Colts coaching staff.

Smith’s 2022 season with the Giants was his first as an NFL assistant coach. He had spent the previous 22 seasons working as a college assistant. Since 2005, Smith has exclusively coached running backs.

The Smith-Steichen connection, per Pat Leonard of the Daily News, dates to their time together on the 2009 UNLV coaching staff.

Steichen, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, was just hired by the Colts. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale both interviewed for that opening, with Martindale receiving two interviews.

Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley had a bounce-back season in 2022, with a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and a total of 1,650 yards from scrimmage.

When Daboll initially constructed his coaching staff, he was unafraid to hire assistants with whom he did not have a previous working relationship We will see how he replaces Smith.

