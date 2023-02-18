Giants reportedly losing RB coach DeAndre Smith to Colts

The New York Giants need a new running backs coach. DeAndre Smith, who filled that role on Brian Daboll’s staff in 2022, is reportedly leaving the Giants to Shane Steichen’s Indianapolis Colts coaching staff.

News: Giants running backs coach DeAndre Smith is leaving the team to join Shane Steichen’s Indianapolis Colts staff, according to a source. Steichen & Smith worked on the same UNLV staff in 2009. Smith was the Rebels’ RBs coach. Steichen was an offensive graduate assistant. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 18, 2023

Smith’s 2022 season with the Giants was his first as an NFL assistant coach. He had spent the previous 22 seasons working as a college assistant. Since 2005, Smith has exclusively coached running backs.

The Smith-Steichen connection, per Pat Leonard of the Daily News, dates to their time together on the 2009 UNLV coaching staff.

Steichen, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, was just hired by the Colts. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale both interviewed for that opening, with Martindale receiving two interviews.

Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley had a bounce-back season in 2022, with a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and a total of 1,650 yards from scrimmage.

When Daboll initially constructed his coaching staff, he was unafraid to hire assistants with whom he did not have a previous working relationship We will see how he replaces Smith.