Giants news, 2/18: Christian Daboll hiring, Dexter Lawrence, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Christian Daboll joins Giants’ coaching staff

Reports first broke Thursday night that the Giants have hired Christian Daboll, son of head coach Brian Daboll, as a low-level assistant coach. The younger Daboll will be an offensive assistant.

Some folks are bent out of shape about Daboll adding his son to the coaching staff. That’s just silly. This happens all the time in the NFL. It’s not a big deal.

Steve Belichick, son of Bill Belichick, has been on the New England Patriots’ coaching staff for 11 seasons.

Vincent Rivera, nephew of head coach Ron Rivera, is a quality control coach/assistant linebackers coach for the Washington Commanders.

Nate Carroll, son of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, has been on his father’s staff since Pete Carroll became Seattle head coach in 2010. He is currently a senior offensive assistant.

I don’t know if there are others. I stopped looking for examples after that. I think, though, it proves the point. It’s just not worth getting worked up about.

The younger Daboll is well-qualified for the entry-level role he has been hired for. He was a student-coach at Penn State for 3½ years.

Other Giant observations

NEW YORK GIANTS: DI DEXTER LAWRENCE

2021 PFF Grade: 68.6

2022 PFF Grade: 91.6

Improvement: 23.0

Dexter Lawrence didn’t just improve in 2022; he joined the ranks of the best players on the defensive interior with a huge season both as a pass rusher and against the run. His 43 tackles resulting in a defensive stop ranked seventh at the position, while his 70 pressures in the regular season and playoffs trailed just Chris Jones.

A different offensive tackle for the Giants at No. 7.

“It was definitely a long journey, and looking back, it’s kind of crazy to see how far I’ve come – but I persevered and was patient, and a lot of people mentored me and kept me working hard,” Hodgins told Tiki & Tierney on Friday. “My dad, who played in the NFL, told me to use my time on the practice squad as an opportunity to face good players you may be playing against one day, and I was able to learn from guys like Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, and Cole Beasley, and model my game after them.”

Around the league

The fact that the Combine has morphed into a TV show, press extravaganza, trade show and agent convention is totally beside the point. The above is what I like to call “The Draft Industrial Complex.” None of it sells a ticket or wins a game. If all the extraneous things ended tomorrow, the Combine would still be, at its core, about physical examinations. Scouting folks are indefatigable and adaptable. Without the Combine, we would still find a way to get the information we need. It would just cost teams a lot more money. That’s why the original idea was conceived.

Should any of these players be Giants?

BBV mailbag

