Mike Tannenbaum predicts franchise tag for Daniel Jones

What sort of contract agreement will quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants come to? In this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast former New York Jets GM and Miami Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum suggested that the franchise tag rather than a long-term deal is the best course of action for the Giants.

“To me, he’s going to get franchised,” Tannenbaum said. “I’m sure the Giants are going to look at this say, hey, he’s done it for a year. He played really well. We’re happy with him, we’ll franchise him, get through the season and then go from there.”

There has been a good deal of discussion about the average annual value of a long-term contract for Jones, and the common thought is that it would land somewhere in the $35-38 million neighborhood. The quarterback franchise tag is $32.416 million for 2023.

Tannenbaum and I also talked about Saquon Barkley, the return of Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka to the coaching staff, closing the talent gap with the Philadelphia Eagles, finding the right wide receivers and more.

Also in this podcast is an interview with TCU running back Kendre Miller. That begins near the 14-minute mark. We wrote Thursday about how Miller is unlikely to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine. We also posted out Miller prospect profile.

