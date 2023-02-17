 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants 2023 mock draft tracker, 4.0: Wide receiver remains the focus

Jaxon Smith-Njigba still most popular selection

By Ed Valentine
Wide receiver continues to be the focus for the New York Giants in version 4.0 of our weekly NFL mock draft tracker. Thirty-one of the 54 mock drafts in this week’s tracker (57.4 percent) have the Giants using the 25th overall pick in the draft to select a wide receiver.

The receiver selected most often was Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was selected 11 times (20.4 percent). Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers the second-most often selected receiver. He was the choice in seven mock drafts (12.7 percent).

Wide receivers Quentin Johnson of TCU and Jordan Addison of USC were each selected four times.

The non-wide receivers selected most often were Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence and Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson. Both of those players were selected five times (9.3 percent).

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Round 1 (No. 25)
Date Mock Round 1 (No. 25)
2/16 CBS (Edwards) Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
2/16 CBS (Trapasso) O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
2/15 ESPN (McShay) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
2/15 Walter Football (Campbell) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
2/15 San Diego Union Tribune Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
2/14 NFL Draft Blitz (Vogel) Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
2/14 Football Outsiders (Robinson) Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
2/14 Pro Football Network (Broback) Bijan Robinson, RB, Alabama
2/14 College Football News Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
2/13 FOX Sports (McIntyre) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
2/13 NFL.com (Reuter) Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
2/13 Pro Football Focus (Renner) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
2/13 CBS (Wilson) Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
2/13 The Huddle Report (Johannes) Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
2/13 SB Nation (Acosta) O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
2/13 DraftKings (Simon) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
2/13 DraftWire (Easterling) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
2/13 Tankathon Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
2/13 Cover 1 (Brown) Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
2/13 33rd Team (Staff) Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
2/13 Bleacher Report (Staff) Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
2/13 Walter Football (Campbell) Jordan Addison, WR, USC
2/12 Draft Network (Weissman) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
2/11 Sporting News (Iyer) Kayshon, Boutte, WR, LSU
2/11 Pro Football Network (Fragoza) Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
2/10 Touchdown Wire (Farrar) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
2/10 CBS (Fornelli) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
2/10 NFL.com (Frelund) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
2/9 Pro Football Network (Miller) Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
2/9 DraftTek Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
2/8 The Athletic (Lee) Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
2/7 NFL.com (Zierlein) Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
2/6 Draft Network (Crabbs) O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
2/6 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
2/5 Pro Football Network (Cummings) O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
2/3 NFL.com (Edholm) Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
2/2 Pro Football Network (Hasan) Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
2/2 Yahoo Sports (McDonald) Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
1/30 Draft Network (Marino) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
1/30 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
1/30 SB Nation (Schofield) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
1/30 The Athletic (Baumgartner) O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
1/28 Pro Football Network (Hodginkson) Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
1/26 Pro Football Focus (Mosher) Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
1/25 ESPN (Kiper) Jordan Addison, WR, USC
1/25 Chicago Sun-Times Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
1/25 Baltimore Sun Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
1/25 Sportsnaut Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
1/23 NFL Mocks (Haas) Jordan Addison, WR, USC
1/23 SI (Staff) Kayshon, Boutte, WR, LSU
1/23 NFL.com (Brooks) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
1/23 Draft Network (Parson) Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
1/21 DraftWire (Miller) Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
1/20 NFL.com (Jeremiah) Jordan Addison, WR, USC

