Giants 2023 mock draft tracker, 4.0: Wide receiver remains the focus

Wide receiver continues to be the focus for the New York Giants in version 4.0 of our weekly NFL mock draft tracker. Thirty-one of the 54 mock drafts in this week’s tracker (57.4 percent) have the Giants using the 25th overall pick in the draft to select a wide receiver.

The receiver selected most often was Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was selected 11 times (20.4 percent). Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers the second-most often selected receiver. He was the choice in seven mock drafts (12.7 percent).

Wide receivers Quentin Johnson of TCU and Jordan Addison of USC were each selected four times.

The non-wide receivers selected most often were Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence and Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson. Both of those players were selected five times (9.3 percent).

