Giants news, 2/17: Hodgins back, Parcells on drafting, Jones and Barkley, more headlines

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who elevated the New York Giants’ passing attack after being claimed off waivers from the Buffalo Bills at midseason in 2022, has been re-signed by the Giants.

Hodgins is the third exclusive rights free agent the Giants have signed this week—tight end Lawrence Cager on Feb. 13 and guard Jack Anderson on Feb. 14.

Hodgins was the team’s best wide receiver over the second half of the season. In eight games (five starts) he caught 33 passes for 351 yards (10.6 yards per catch) with four touchdowns. With Richie James, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard free agents and Kenny Golladay likely to be cut the Giants could be re-making their wide receiver group.

The Giants also must decide how important it is to keep this core together. How far can they get by adding key pieces to the offensive line and at wide receiver? That will determine whether this season was the pinnacle and endpoint for the Barkley-and-Jones Giants.

9. Saquon Barkley and His Amazing Friends Nonsense Giants fans honestly believe that Saquon Barkley was indispensable to their team’s turnaround (slightly true, at best) and that he’s got several more years like 2022 in him (history shows that he really has several more years like 2019-to-2021 in him). So where will Barkley, Jacobs, Sanders, Singletary, and the rest end up? Probably right back with their original teams, in most cases, for far less money than they wanted. Supply far exceeds demand for franchise running backs, especially when a draft class that’s deeper at running back than any other position is factored into the equation.

THE MID TIER

Daniel Jones finished the season strong as the second-highest-graded QB over the final six weeks of the regular season and played well in the wild-card playoff win vs. Minnesota, earning an 80.9 PFF grade in the contest.

The 2022 season — the first in East Rutherford for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll — delivered plenty of surprises, with the Giants reaching the divisional round of the playoffs, where they got crushed by the Eagles. Now, can Schoen make the Giants a true Super Bowl contender again?

The Giants have made no secret about a desire to bring quarterback Daniel Jones back. So what kind of deal might he be looking at?

Bill Parcells writes, “We evaluated the players in three specific areas. One was their personal character. What kind of guy is this? Second was the medical aspect, his injury background and general physical stature and well-being. Third were his positional skills.”

