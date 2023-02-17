2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

The NFL is always hungry for offensive linemen. Quite simply, there are 32 starting offensive lines in the NFL, but not 160 starting caliber offensive linemen.

In particular, teams are constantly on the lookout for starting caliber offensive tackles. The offensive tackle position is one of the cornerstone positions on any roster, and athletes able to play the position at the NFL level are none too common.

Louisville’s Trevor Reid definitely has the athleticism and movement skills to earn looks from the NFL, but he’s also a raw prospect. The New York Giants hope to have their offensive tackle bookends for the foreseeable future after spending a pair of high first round picks on the position. But could they grab Reid as a developmental tackle?

Prospect: Trevor Reid (70)

Games Watched: vs. Syracuse (2022), vs. Florida State (2022), vs. Wake Forest (2022), vs. Clemson (2022)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 297 pounds

Arm length: 34½ inches

Hand size: 9¼ inches

Games Played: 25 (12 in 2022)

Quick Summary

Best: Athleticism, fluidity, movement skills

Worst: Technique, play strength, consistency

Projection: A developmental offensive lineman

Game Tape

(Reid is the Louisville LT, No. 70)

Full Report

Louisville offensive tackle Trevor Reid has an intriguing blend of size, length, and athleticism.

Reid played left tackle for Louisville and has a versatile build for an offensive lineman at the NFL level. He has good natural leverage at 6-foot-4 combined with 34 ½-inch arms. He should have enough length to remain on the outside at the NFL level, but his slightly shorter stature could allow him to transition inside as well.

He is a very athletic player with excellent movement skills. Reid features excellent feet and a smooth, fluid kick-slide in pass protection. He is easily able to mirror speed off the edge, climb to the second level, or stay in phase on zone blocking scheme runs. He also flashes the ability to use his long arms to keep defenders from gaining control of his chest plate, and winning opponents’ chest plates.

Reid has good competitive toughness and gives consistent effort throughout the game. He strives to sustain his blocks, as well as recover if he is initially beaten.

While Reid has an intriguing athletic skill set, he is a very raw prospect. He only has 25 starts at Louisville after transferring out of the JUCO ranks after 2020. Reid was also a part of a tackle rotation and was taken off of the field for chunks of the game.

He has a tendency to allow his legs to straighten in both pass protection and run blocking. That either raises his pad level or forces him to bend at the waist and lunge at defenders. His tendency to lunge takes his eyes off of defenders and his hand placement can be very inconsistent. Reid flashes the ability to use his hands well, but he can also find himself holding. His inconsistent leverage and hand placement can compromise him as both a pass protector and run blocker.

Overall Grade: 6.0

Big Blue View Draft Grading‌ Scale‌‌ 10 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Prospect‌ is a “unicorn” and ‌possesses‌ ‌both‌ ‌rare‌ ‌physical‌ ‌traits‌ ‌and‌ ‌elite‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits.‌ ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌perennial‌ ‌All-Pro‌ ‌and‌ ‌Pro‌ ‌Bowl‌ ‌player‌ ‌(i.e.:‌ ‌Andrew‌ ‌Luck) ‌9 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌ ‌Definite first-round prospect with very good athletic and intangible traits. Reasonable expectation of Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. ‌8 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Fringe first-round player. First-round athletic or mental traits, but could slide into the top of the second round. ‌7‌ ‌-‌ ‌Solid Day 2 prospect (mid-second through third). Should contribute early in career, with the upside to start or become an important rotational player at some point in his rookie contract. ‌6 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Early-mid Day 3 prospect with a high athletic ceiling and low floor or a high floor but limited athletic upside. Too much bust potential for a Day 2 selection.. ‌5‌ ‌-‌ This player should‌ ‌be‌ ‌an‌ ‌average‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌depth‌ ‌and‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌player.‌ ‌(i.e.: David Mayo) ‌4‌ ‌-‌ ‌Late‌-‌round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick. Has athletic traits or intangibles a team wouldn’t want to let hit the UDFA market. ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌compete‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌roster‌ ‌spot‌ ‌in‌ ‌training‌ ‌camp.‌ ‌ ‌3 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Priority‌ ‌free‌ ‌agent‌ ‌or‌ ‌late-round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick.‌ ‌Has‌ ‌traits‌ ‌worth‌ ‌developing‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌contributor‌ ‌or potential depth player. ‌2 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌player‌ ‌has‌ ‌intriguing‌ ‌enough‌ ‌physical‌ ‌or‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌a‌ ‌camp‌ ‌invite.‌ ‌ ‌1 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌prospect‌ ‌is‌ ‌not‌ ‌an‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌caliber‌ ‌player.‌ ‌Lacks‌ ‌requisite‌ ‌physical‌ ‌and‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌.

Projection

Trevor Reid projects best as a developmental offensive lineman at the NFL level.

Reid has the physical tools to potentially develop into a starter with good coaching and in a good situation. His length and fluid lower body should allow teams to develop him as an offensive tackle, while his less-than-ideal height for a tackle could convince teams to try moving him to guard or center.

Reid should probably be considered a big lump of clay at this point in his development. His length, competitive toughness, and natural movement skills suggest significant upside. He has the tools and traits that intrigue scouts and coaches will want to develop. But right now, he should be considered depth at best.

Reid is definitely worth a flier later in the draft, and might show enough with some coaching early on that he forces his way onto a 53-man roster.