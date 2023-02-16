New York Giants sign WR Isaiah Hodgins

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who elevated the New York Giants’ passing attack after being claimed off waivers from the Buffalo Bills at midseason in 2022, has been re-signed by the Giants.

No terms were announced. An exclusive rights free agent typically gets a one-year contract at the league minimum based on his credited seasons. If his original team offers him a deal, he cannot negotiate with other teams.

The 24-year-old Hodgins was a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2020, when Giants GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were there. He never really got an opportunity in Buffalo, playing in only three games with six receptions before the Bills waived him at midseason.

The Giants claimed him when that happened, and Hodgins was the team’s best wide receiver over the second half of the season. In eight games (five starts) he caught 33 passes for 351 yards (10.6 yards per catch) with four touchdowns.

Hodgins joins offensive lineman Jack Anderson and tight end Lawrence Cager as exclusive rights free agents who have been re-signed by the Giants.

With Richie James, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard free agents and Kenny Golladay likely to be cut the Giants could be re-making their wide receiver group.

Hodgins is apparently pretty happy to be back.