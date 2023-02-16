Giants news, 2/16: Jim Nagy interview, Chiefs GM on Kadarius Toney trade, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Interview with Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy visited with BBV's Ed Valentine on Wednesday’s ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. Some key takes aways:

Teams should view their wide receiving corps “like a basketball team...a bunch of varying skill sets within that group. If you don’t have a big size receiver I think every team should have that guy.”

Among the wideouts touted include Michael Wilson, Stanford; Tank Dell, Houston; Jayden Reed, Michigan State and Andrei Iosivas, Princeton, who Nagy predicted will be the "star of the Combine."

On Daniel Jones, who was the 2019 Senior Bowl MVP. “You’ve gotta support your quarterback, and I don’t feel like the Giants did a great job of that. Way too much flux the first couple of years.”

Nagy said the Giants “need to upgrade that interior so Daniel’s not facing so much gut pressure, like he has the last three or four years.” Among the players receiving praise were Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz and TCU's Steve Avila.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Before we move ahead, it is constructive to look back and review Joe Schoen’s first NFL draft class as New York Giants general manager.

Chiefs GM talks about acquiring WR Kadarius Toney from the Giants

“Giants didnt wanna do the trade because..they knew the compensation wouldn’t be as good…we tried to get him in the spring”



Brett Veach on trading for Toney pic.twitter.com/JflJ6VwGsM — Roach (@glock_roach_) February 14, 2023

Dennis Hickey, the Giants’ Assistant Director of Player Personnel, recently joined the Giants Huddle: Front Office Edition podcast, where he discussed the scouting team’s rapport with General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll as well as the characteristics they look for in draft prospects.

Finding raw talent only scratches the surface, though. Hickey and his team take it a step further to evaluate players as people. “It’s the character and the makeup that determines whether they can reach their ceiling or not and maximize what they have physical skillset-wise. That’s why we research, talk to a lot of sources, spend a lot of time investing and find out what makes these players tick and what motivates them.”

The Athletic's Dan Duggan goes past what to do with QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley in his plan that includes what to do in the draft, free agency and contract extensions.

Safety Julian Love was a full-time starter in 2022 and, in turn, delivered a career-best 70.9 PFF coverage grade. A more-than-capable tackler, Love has missed just 7.9% of his career attempts. This past season, he tied for fourth among all safeties with 30 tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

Former Giants WR coach now on the Bills staff

That’s interesting. Adam Henry is — besides being a very good coach — close with Odell Beckham Jr. https://t.co/3kOVZJfZ7L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2023

SAQUON BARKLEY, NEW YORK GIANTS 2023 team prediction: New York Giants

On top of Barkley’s well-documented game-breaking abilities, there are many little details that make him worth the investment at a position set to endure another down market this offseason. Barkley led all qualifying running backs in 2022 with a 75.5 pass-blocking grade, and he has one fumble lost in his career over 1,201 touches. The 2022 season was his fourth year with at least 40 receptions. He also ranked fifth with 32 explosive rushes and posted the lowest stuff rate (6.8%) of his career.

Only five franchises can say they have won four Super Bowls, so the Giants are in very good company. But, they also are usually either boom or bust. Four Super Bowl wins in just 17 playoff appearances is a ridiculous yield given their mediocre year-to-year results. Four Super Bowl wins since Super Bowl 21 measures well for the G-Men, however, and they still fit into the top 10. Now, they just hope to assemble a new era with Brian Daboll and he is off to a good start.

Around the league

