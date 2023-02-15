Giants news, 2/15: Kafka, Martindale officially back, Kenny Golladay, wide receiver options, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The band is back together for Year 2 — the band being the Giants coaching staff under Brian Daboll.

With the Indianapolis Colts signing Shane Steichen and the Arizona Cardinals choosing Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching jobs, the Giants officially have their offensive and defensive coordinators back in the fold.

While extremely good news for the Giants, it is bad news for the Eagles. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni will need new coordinators, while Giants coach Brian Daboll gets to keep defensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for second seasons.

Kafka interviewed for four of the five job openings in this cycle—interviewing twice for the Houston Texans, as well as for the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. Martindale interviewed twice for the Colts’ job that went to Steichen.

Still to be decided is the future of Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, who interviewed to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next offensive coordinator. That position has yet to be filled.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

"Before the season started, the "P" word everyone was using was progress with this team," O'Hara said. "That's what everyone wanted to see. I think the fact that we're actually saying playoffs, they made the playoffs, they won a playoff game, that's huge progress. I think for the Giants, we saw a lot of young players develop. I think that's something this organization has really been lacking, is look, you draft a kid, and in Year 3 and Year 4, they should be better players than the year you drafted them. We finally have seen that progress in these players, and I think it's amazing the difference that Brian Daboll and his staff, the difference that they have created with the same players.”

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has the Giants in the "Headed in the Right Direction" category.

NEW YORK GIANTS: WR KENNY GOLLADAY Salary Cap Details: $14.7 million dead money, $6.7 million cap savings

Golladay’s tenure with the Giants has been an unmitigated disaster to the point where fans sarcastically applauded when he recorded a catch at MetLife Stadium this season, which happened twice in all of 2022. Golladay hardly played all year and logged just six snaps over two playoff games despite a bevy of injuries to the team’s wide receiver group.

Head coach Brian Daboll did a lot for Jones' development, and what's impressive is that he did it without the aid of a top-flight receiving corps. Players such as Richie James, Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins became Jones' go-to targets, but there was no true No. 1 receiver on the roster. Going after a wideout such as JuJu Smith-Schuster or Odell Beckham Jr. would be logical if it makes financial sense. Expect the Giants to target receivers in the draft as well. Trading up from No. 26 to secure a talent such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Jordan Addison, grabbing Rashee Rice or Kayshon Boutte and targeting Day 2 prospects A.T. Perry and Cedric Tillman should all be viable options.

17. New York Giants Year 1 hits: Kayvon Thibodeaux, TE Daniel Bellinger, CB Cordale Flott

Thibodeaux hit the ground running after an injury delayed the start to his pro career. Bellinger, who many thought was a project, caught 30 passes in Year 1. Flott was a part-time cornerback and chipped in with two pass breakups and a big one in the playoff win.

NEW YORK GIANTS Early Pick: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU; Late Pick: S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

It’s no secret that wide receiver is a massive need for the Giants heading into the offseason. Johnston had a breakout 2022 campaign and could be a great option for them at the back end of the first round. As for Robinson, he might be more of an early-round pick on Day 2 than a late-rounder, but he’d be a perfect addition in that safety room after showing a ton of confident, aggressive play at the Senior Bowl.

25. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College.

Flowers lined up out wide on almost two-thirds of his snaps at BC, and while that may not be how he’s used at the next level, he has the speed and route traits that Giants coach Brian Daboll could use on third down, specifically.

Around the league

Philadelphia Eagles' NFL free agency, draft preview: Exodus ahead? | USAToday.com

Raiders inform Derek Carr he'll be released | ProFootballTalk

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not ready to discuss possible long-term deal days after Super Bowl loss | NFL.com

Andy Reid hopes if Eric Bieniemy leaves he will ‘run show’ elsewhere | ESPN.com

Complaints continue over James Bradberry holding foul | ProFootballTalk

Ravens hire Georgia assistant Todd Monken as offensive coordinator | CBSSports.com

Panthers hire Caldwell as senior assistant, Staley as assistant head coach/RBs coach | NFL.com

Super Bowl LVII on pace to be 3rd-most-watched with 113M viewers | ESPN.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio