Reserve guard Jack Anderson returning to Giants

Jack Anderson, an exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman, is re-signing with the New York Giants. Anderson is the second ERFA to re-sign with the Giants this week. Lawrence Cager, a reserve tight end in 2022, signed earlier in the week.

An exclusive rights free agent typically gets a one-year contract at the league minimum based on his credited seasons. If his original team offers him a deal, he cannot negotiate with other teams.

Anderson, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound 24-year-old guard, was a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2021. He was cut by the Bills and signed by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in two games with one start, finishing the season on injured reserve.

The Eagles cut Anderson at the end of the preseason and he was awarded to the Giants on waivers. Anderson played in 12 games with two starts, getting 147 offensive snaps. He finished the season with a 47.9 Pro Football Focus grade.

The Giants have two remaining ERFAs — wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and guard Wyatt Davis.