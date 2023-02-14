Mike Kafka will return to Giants as Arizona Cardinals choose Jonathan Gannon as head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to be their head coach, meaning offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be returning to the New York Giants.

Ian Rapoport said the Cardinals are “targeting” Gannon, but have “found their guy.” Adam Schefter tweeted that Gannon and the Cardinals are “finalizing a deal” to make Gannon the team’s head coach.

This means that in less than 48 hours since losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles have lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators. The Indianapolis Colts on Monday named Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their head coach.

That is bad news for the Eagles, and extremely good news for the Giants. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni will need new coordinators, while Giants coach Brian Daboll gets to keep Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for second seasons.

Kafka interviewed for four of the five job openings in this cycle. Martindale interviewed twice for the Colts’ job that went to Steichen.