The Chris and Nick Show - Talking about the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 57 has come and gone, and New York Giants fans are taking a certain amount of schadenfreude in the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

We were treated to a great back-and-forth game between the two best teams in the NFL, and a display of some excellent quarterbacking. The Chiefs came out on top after a controversial end to the game, involving former Giants CB James Bradberry. What else happened in the first 57 minutes of the game?

In this podcast

General observations from the game

Just how impressive were the two quarterbacks?

How did the former Giants impact the game?

Were there any similarities between the the Chiefs’ offensive scheme and the Giants’?

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

If you would rather watch our shows, you can find many of them on our YouTube channel.

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page