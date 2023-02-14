Giants news, 2/14: Super Bowl odds, Cager resigns, McFadden rookie reflections, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
2024 Super Bowl odds: Giants are middle of the pack
What are the odds that the New York Giants will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after the 2024 Super Bowl?
DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Giants as +4000 to be the champions in Super Bowl 58. That is middle of the pack, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 17th-longest odds to win their fifth Super Bowl championship.
The Chiefs (+600) are favored to repeat. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid returning as head coach, that is understandable. The Buffalo Bills are +700, followed by the San Francisco 49ers (+800), Cincinnati Bengals (+900), Eagles (+900) and Dallas Cowboys (+1400). Wrapping up the NFC East, the Washington Commanders are +7000.
No, no, and no. Here’s why.
Seen walking around downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night: Giants coach Brian Daboll, a five-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, grumbling about how much he hates being at the Super Bowl when he’s not in it. The NFL required Daboll to come for Thursday’s NFL Honors, and his trip surely was brightened by being named Coach of the Year. But he had no desire to stay for the weekend.
A rundown of the New York Giants' free agents. General manager Joe Schoen has some big decisions to make as the new league year approaches.
While New York does have notable roster needs that must be addressed, it must operate within a certain budget and be smart with its spending. With this in mind, let's examine three impending free agents that the Giants should avoid altogether when free agency opens on March 15. Three players the Giants should let go somewhere else include WR T.Y. Hilton, CB Marcus Peters and LB Denzel Perryman.
Beyond the field, Barkley is a highly regarded by his teammates. It’s not just his superstar abilities that impress his teammates. Barkley is one of the franchise’s biggest stars. In some ways, he has become the centerpiece of football in New York. The Giants can’t just let that walk out the door.
But how much should the Giants be willing to pay Barkley versus diverting some or most of that money to other areas of the roster? Couldn’t the Giants generate similar production out of a running back they target in the middle rounds of the draft, who’d play for them at a tenth the cost?
Certainly, the Giants would love to get a No. 1 receiver in the draft to improve the No. 26 passing offense, and that will be a possibility at No. 25 in the first round where they’ll hope to have a shot at Addison, Quentin Johnston, Smith-Njigba or perhaps Zay Flowers (Boston College) or Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee).
— On the biggest differences from college to the pros
— On the biggest differences from college to the pros
“A lot of people don’t understand the difference between the NFL and college. It’s like night and day, with just the expertise and experience that guys have. You’re playing against guys who have been in the league for 10-15 and they have it down to a science.
“Now the biggest difference for me is having to play physical into the line of scrimmage. You get that experience in college playing against Ohio State and Michigan. It was definitely a transition in training camp and during the season.’’
“It’s definitely a long haul. It’s pretty much two college seasons back to back. Even those preseason games, being a young guy, you play the whole game.But you’re certainly blessed to be there and play the game that you love.
— On what he's learned the most in his first season
“Shedding blockers, that was a big adjustment at my position. It’s become a passing game, and that’s so important these days. For m, covering backs out of the backfield was a learning experience too. The biggest thing is that everything is heightened, from practice. Meetings, everything. When you’re playing 22-24 weeks in a row, you need to know what to expect and what to prepare for. You have have a pattern and what to expect, and the coaches do a great job with all of that.’’
