Lawrence Cager signing: Giants bring back receiving tight end

Lawrence Cager, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, is returning to the New York Giants. The team announced Monday afternoon that the 25-year-old tight end has been re-signed.

Cager caught 13 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in seven games after being signed to the practice squad in mid-October. In Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when the Giants played almost exclusively backups, Cager had a career-high eight receptions for 69 yards. He played 203 offensive snaps for the Giants.

In the playoffs, Cager caught two passes for 20 yards.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Cager is a receiving tight end with upside the Giants obviously are intrigued by. Undrafted out of Georgia, Cager was a wide receiver in college. He has previously had NFL stints with the New York Jets (three games) and Cleveland Browns (one game). He has 15 career receptions, with his other two coming for the Jets in 2020.

An exclusive rights free agent typically gets a one-year contract at the league minimum based on his credited seasons. If his original team offers him a deal, he cannot negotiate with other teams.

Cager is the first of the Giants’ free agents to be brought back.