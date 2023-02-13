Reaction: What they’re saying about James Bradberry’s holding penalty

Tied 35-35 with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs seemed destined for a thrilling finish. Playing on a high ankle sprain, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lofted a pass to wideout Juju Smith-Schuster on third-and-9, looking for the go-ahead touchdown. The pass sailed out of Smith-Schuster’s reach, seemingly forcing the Chiefs to settle for three and give the ball back to Jalen Hurts and the white-hot Eagles offense with 1:48 to go.

Then, a flag flew.

As referee Carl Cheffers made his way to midfield, it was announced that the Chiefs would be granted a fresh set of downs on a holding penalty by Eagles cornerback — and former New York Giants Pro Bowler — James Bradberry. From there, the Chiefs ran out the clock and ultimately won the game on a Harrison Butker field goal with eight seconds to go. The Eagles would get one last shot with six seconds left, but Hurts’ last-ditch Hail Mary sailed 20 yards short of the end zone as red and yellow confetti rained down for a 38-35 Chiefs win.

After the game, the call became the central talking point, with many fans and pundits alike agreeing that the call was questionable and especially egregious in a Super Bowl that seemed poised to stake a claim as the game’s crowning installment:

It was within the five yard allowance.



Not egregious.



Can’t make that call to decide the game.



You just can’t. pic.twitter.com/6Qs0p3l7Ot — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 13, 2023

Most watched Super Bowl in history. Biggest moment of the NFL season. Was set up for a classic ending and it gets botched with a terrible call.



You can’t make this weak of a call in that big of a moment. pic.twitter.com/YlHRGQd7cf — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) February 13, 2023

Just like last year, my issue is this: There were ZERO calls for defensive holding before Bradberry was flagged. Zero. All game. Players play to the game that's being called.



The infraction, such as it was, was far from egregious. Just can't call it. Cannot.



Frustrating. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 13, 2023

Cool.

Bad call. This play happened 40 times in the game. If you don’t call it then, you don’t call it in that moment. https://t.co/SFTXNgAmRZ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 13, 2023

While many were quick to criticize the call, surprisingly Bradberry himself was not among them. In a candid postgame interview, the cornerback admitted that he knew he had committed a penalty as soon as the ball was snapped:

#Eagles CB James Bradberry admits he did wrong on that controversial penalty. “It was a holding. I tugged on the jersey.”pic.twitter.com/hnQgYxuVPt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 13, 2023

In an ending seemingly fitting for the 2022 season, the game’s greatest spectacle turned from an all-time classic to a debate over a late-game call. And while Bradberry may think it was the right call, that decision will be one questioned by fans, pundits, and players alike for years to come.