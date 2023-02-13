Is Giants’ OC Mike Kafka out of the running for Arizona Cardinals’ head-coaching job?

According to a report from ESPN, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka might be the third horse in an apparent three-horse race to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are “focused” on either Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon or Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Kafka has interviewed twice with the Cardinals.

Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that Gannon is expected to interview Monday, with Weinfuss adding that a decision is possible as early as Monday night.

There were five head-coaching openings when this hiring cycle began. Kafka interviewed for four of them, the Denver Broncos’ opening being the exception.

The Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts are the only teams with openings remaining. Kafka and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale have been informed they will not get the Indianapolis job. Martindale interviewed with the Colts twice, Kafka once.

If Kafka does not get the Arizona job, that means Giants head coach Brian Daboll would be able to keep both coordinators from his successful first season.