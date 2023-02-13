2023 NFL power rankings: Giants in league’s top half

We are now officially done with the 2022 NFL season and on to the 2023 season. So, as we begin the long wait to the 2023 regular season where do your New York Giants sit in NFL power rankings entering the offseason?

Here are four answers to that question

Sporting News

No. 16

The Giants are now well-coached under Brian Daboll and should only improve the offense, assuming they bring back both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. A few more pieces on both sides and they can get closer to pushing the Eagles and Cowboys.

Pro Football Network

No. 13

Brian Daboll is coming off the Coach of the Year Award, and Joe Schoen has the third-most money in the league to play with. Now, New York needs to pay Daniel Jones and/or Saquon Barkley, but some of that money needs to be earmarked for their secondary, which needs an influx of talent to run Wink Martindale’s demanding man-heavy scheme. The Giants have the defensive front to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. Adding a talented cornerback opposite of Adoree’ Jackson will go a long way, but they need depth players on the back end that can survive if the starters face injuries. Jones grew significantly in 2022. There’s no reason to suspect he’s done improving as a passer, and his legs bring an added element to the Giants’ offense.

ESPN

No. 15

Quarterback Daniel Jones is coming back in some shape or form -- general manager Joe Schoen has already stated that confidently. It's a matter of whether it's for the $32.4 million franchise tag or something closer to $40 million per season. Jones played really well in his first season under coach Brian Daboll, finishing tied for sixth in QBR at 60.8 despite being contacted the third most of any quarterback at 31.7%. But Jones isn't the only Giants player who might get a new deal. RB Saquon Barkley is likely to return, and DT Dexter Lawrence and OT Andrew Thomas are also extension candidates.

Touchdown Wire

No. 11