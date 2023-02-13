2024 Super Bowl odds: Giants are middle of the pack

The Kansas City Chiefs earned the 2023 Super Bowl title with a come-from-behind 38-25 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. What are the odds that the New York Giants will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after the 2024 Super Bowl?

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Giants as +4000 to be the champions in Super Bowl 58. That is middle of the pack, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 17th-longest odds to win their fifth Super Bowl championship.

The Chiefs (+600) are favored to repeat. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid returning as head coach, that is understandable. The Buffalo Bills are +700, followed by the San Francisco 49ers (+800), Cincinnati Bengals (+900), Eagles (+900) and Dallas Cowboys (+1400).

Wrapping up the NFC East, the Washington Commanders are +7000. The longest odds belong to the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, both listed at +20000.

The Giants, of course, are already knee deep in the midst of a critical offseason.

They are attempting to come to terms with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, both of whom can be free agents.

The Giants are still waiting to find out if offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be named head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. That choice appears to be down to Kafka, Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

We recently took a look at what it would take for the Giants to become a Super Bowl team. The five steps we identified are:

Be right about Daniel Jones.

Build both lines.

Build their core from within.

Find more difference-makers.

Stay salary cap healthy.

