Giants news, 2/13: Mock draft, Judy Coughlin, Kafka staying, more headlines

BBV's Ed Valentine took his third look at how he would draft for the Giants this week, who have four of the first 100 picks. After selecting a wide receiver (BC's Zay Flowers) and an offensive linemen (Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence), Valentine goes to the other side of the ball with his first pick.

When I look at (Arkansas linebacker Drew) Sanders I see something different. I see a 6-foot-5, 233-pound player who looks like a linebacker and plays like one. He is long, can run, has range, instincts, attacks the line of scrimmage against the run, is a quality blitzer and shows some ability to stay clean in traffic and shed blocks at times. He is excellent in zone drops and shows the ability to make plays on the ball.

The second picks helps to bolster the defense as well.

I chose to get Martindale the kind of cornerback he likes — big, long and athletic. (Maryland cornerback Deonte) Banks is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds with 31¾-inch arms (63rd percentile) and a 77-inch wingspan (61st percentile). His 40-time is said to be a middling 4.50. These are all unofficial. In his first mock draft, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com had Banks going to the Dallas Cowboys with the 26th overall pick. Daniel Jeremiah has Banks ranked No. 42 on his list of the top 50 2023 draft prospects.

In the third round, offensive coordinator Steve Avila gets reinforcements with the selections of VTCU C-G Steve Avila with the 89th overall pick and Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry with the 100th pick of the draft.

Other Giant observations

This could be good news for the Giants after Wink Martindale was told he is out of the running for the Indianapolis job, as well.

The Colts are targeting Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Steichen heading to the Colts would be good on two fronts for the Giants, as it would take a coach away from a division rival and also make it more likely that Mike Kafka returns as offensive coordinator. The lone remaining opening is with the Arizona Cardinals, and while Kafka is in the running there, reports on Sunday indicated that Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will interview with Arizona on Monday, and could be the leading candidate.

On the 15th Anniversary of the Giants Super Bowl win in Arizona, the impact of Judy Coughlin on the team is told

"She's the reason we got to that point."



On the 15-year anniversary of the Helmet Catch, Tom Coughlin remembers his wife's impact - not only on him, but the whole team ❤️ (via @NFLGameDay) pic.twitter.com/gXW4pAvEHR — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 12, 2023

Q: Any regrets? Other than doing this interview, any regrets? A: (Laugh) I regret the fact that I didn’t coach in New York for another five years (laugh). Q: Why do you regret that? A: I loved the position that I was in. Given the circumstances, we were trying to win games the best we could, that’s all. Would have been nice to finish there. Q: How much did it hurt when you were not allowed to finish there? A: Oh, it hurts a lot, you kiddin’ me? It’s very, very painful. There’s a lot of pride at stake. It’s happened to me before and I didn’t like it, and I don’t like anything about it. It’s reality, so you move on.

“It was the key to the game,” said Umenyiora, who had four tackles, one hit and recovered a Brady fumble forced by Tuck late in the second quarter. “I think we knew that going in. I emphasized that before the game going to Stray – let him know that there was literally no other way we were going to win this game unless we did what we did. And thankfully in the biggest game of all our lives, we all performed.” “He was at breakfast just laughing, and I was like, ‘Stray, you’re laughing. If we don’t perform in the biggest game of our lives, we’re not going to win this game.’ He’d never really seen me like that before, so when I emphasized that to him, he knew how serious I was. And we went to work.”

In the opinion of one very great running back, the Giants can’t afford to fumble away Saquon Barkley.

Ronde Barber makes the case for his brother Tiki to join him in Canton

Now they’ll know!! I’m gonna keep saying it!! No question @TikiBarber is a HOFer! https://t.co/y9CWVCQQLi — Rondé Barber (@rondebarber) February 10, 2023

“I definitely think Daniel’s a franchise quarterback and I think this season showed that and also gave him some confidence in himself to know that he is a franchise quarterback,’’ Bradberry said. “And he’s definitely got the guys over there supporting him as far as the coaches and the offensive players. I feel like he’s the guy and they should stick with him.’’

Dickerson said his improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 with the Eagles was significant. He predicts similar progress from Neal for the 2023 season.

“The more you do something the more experience you get at it,’’ Dickerson said. “The NFL in itself is an adjustment and for him, getting used to the guys he’s playing around, the speed of the game, how the offense is run, the more time you spend in it the better you get at it.’’

Some interesting answers from Andrew Thomas, Darius Slayton

