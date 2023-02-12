Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-Eagles to win Super Bowl 57

Who will win the 2023 Super Bowl between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles? The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Four of your Big Blue View contributors have picked the game. Tony DelGenio and Jeremy Portnoy are picking the Eagles. Ed Valentine and Chris Pflum are going with the Chiefs.

At Tallysight, which aggregates picks from a variety of sources, 52 percent of those who have picked the straight Moneyline are going with the Chiefs. Using the spread, 56 percent are picking the Chiefs.

At ESPN, 71 analysts made a pick. Forty-five of those (63.4 percent) chose Kansas City.

Here is how analysts at The Ringer see the game.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Chiefs a 57 percent chance of winning.

Here is how the analysts at Sports Illustrated are calling it.

Whoever you are picking, and wherever you are watching, use this thread to discuss the game.

Staff picks