Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming and more

It all comes down to this. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out to see who will take home the Lombardi Trophy in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

The Chiefs will appreciate getting that extra week of rest coming into this game. With Patrick Mahomes dealing with a high ankle sprain and losing three wide receivers to injury during the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs needed all the time they could get. Outside of wide receiver Mecole Hardman who was placed on injured reserve, no other Kansas City player will carry an injury designation for the Super Bowl. With a ferocious Eagles pass rush, Mahomes pocket mobility will be put to the test.

The Eagles have a ton of momentum coming into this matchup. Outscoring opponents 69-14 so far during this postseason, the Eagles have been dominant on both sides of the ball. Philadelphia is built to take on a team like Kansas City with a strong run game and wide receivers that can win one on one matchups against a few rookie Chiefs cornerbacks to sustain drives and keep Mahomes and company on the sidelines. It will be crucial for the Eagles to establish that as the Chiefs have the one player that can really put pressure on their defense. While there seem to be few holes on the defense there have been running backs and tight ends that have been able to exploit matchups over the middle against linebackers and there is no one that can turn that into a major advantage more than Travis Kelce.

This should be an exciting game with stars all over the field on both sides of the ball for both teams. None bigger than Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts who finished first and second in MVP voting. So now it’s time to just sit back and enjoy the show.

Use this as your open thread to talk Super Bowl all day.

How to watch

What: Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) vs Philadelphia Eagles (16-3)

When: Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 82 (Chiefs), 81 (Eagles), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Chiefs), 225 (Eagles), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Eagles -1.5

Referee: Carl Cheffers

