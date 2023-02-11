Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants trading Kadarius Toney the right move despite Super Bowl run - New York Giants Blog- ESPN

If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect.

When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said they were doing what was “best for the team,” even though the Giants were losing a dynamic receiver when they so desperately needed one.

The thought process at the time was that Schoen could possibly get more in a trade if he waited until after the season and Toney remained healthy. But there was still some risk in keeping Toney, whose stock would have fallen if suffered another injury, and he had exhausted two years of his rookie contract.

So the Giants took the assets, and it worked out well for them. New York (9-7-1) made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and was intent on building a new culture.

But the deal also made sense for the Chiefs. They were trying to win now and added a potential offensive weapon in an offense fit for Toney’s versatile skill set.