Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Dee Winters, LB, TCU
- Giants’ DC Wink Martindale won’t be Indianapolis Colts’ head coach
- Giants 2023 mock draft tracker, 3.0: Jaxon Smith-Njigba top choice for second straight week
- The Giants should add veteran tight end Chris Manhertz in free agency
Other Giant observations
Giants trading Kadarius Toney the right move despite Super Bowl run - New York Giants Blog- ESPN
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect.
When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said they were doing what was “best for the team,” even though the Giants were losing a dynamic receiver when they so desperately needed one.
The thought process at the time was that Schoen could possibly get more in a trade if he waited until after the season and Toney remained healthy. But there was still some risk in keeping Toney, whose stock would have fallen if suffered another injury, and he had exhausted two years of his rookie contract.
So the Giants took the assets, and it worked out well for them. New York (9-7-1) made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and was intent on building a new culture.
But the deal also made sense for the Chiefs. They were trying to win now and added a potential offensive weapon in an offense fit for Toney’s versatile skill set.
Giants’ Dexter Lawrence about to score monster extension? 35 thoughts on 35 defensive players - The Athletic
Dan Duggan offers a comment on every defense player on the roster.
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...