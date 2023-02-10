Giants’ DC Wink Martindale won’t be Indianapolis Colts’ head coach

Wink Martindale’s misfortune is great news for the New York Giants.

Martindale has reportedly been informed that he will not become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have not yet hired a head coach, but have told the veteran defensive coordinator he is no longer under consideration. Martindale had two interviews with Indianapolis for the job.

Martindale will thus return to the Giants for a second season as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Martindale, 59, has been an NFL assistant coach since 2004. Since coming to the Giants last season he has made no secret of his hope to get a head-coaching opportunity. The Colts were the only one of the five teams who had an opening to interview him during this hiring cycle.

“I think it’s harder to get a head coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale said last month before the Giants faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Near the end of the regular season, Martindale again acknowledged his desire to be a head coach, but said “if it happens, it happens.”

“I just think if you get the opportunity and it works out, falling back on it, you’ll be where you’re supposed to be,” Martindale said. “And I think if you look at it that way, you’ll live a lot happier life instead of saying, ‘Woe is me’ and ‘that’s not fair’ and ‘he’s so lucky.’”

Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka remains a finalist for the vacant Arizona Cardinals’ head-coaching job.

A coach departs

The Giants have reportedly parted ways with special teams quality control coach Nick Williams, who has been on the staff for three seasons. Williams was an offensive assistant his first two seasons.