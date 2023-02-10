Giants 2023 mock draft tracker, 3.0: Jaxon Smith-Njigba top choice for second straight week

Mock drafts continue to be focused on the wide receiver position for the New York Giants with their pick at No. 25 in the 2023 NFL Draft. In version 3.0 of our our weekly mock draft tracker, 17 of 39 mock drafters (43.6 percent) chose a wide receiver with that pick.

For the second consecutive week, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the player mocked to the Giants most often. He was the choice in nine mock drafts (23.1 pecent). USC wide receiver Jordan Addison was selected four times (10.3 percent).

SB Nation’s Mark Schofield is one of those mock drafters currently giving Smith-Njigba to the Giants. His reasoning doesn’t exactly come off as a ringing endorsement:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the more puzzling prospects this draft cycle. Entering 2022 he looked like a lock for the first round, but injuries have seen his stock crater in the media space. But opinions are varied. For example, ESPN’s Todd McShay has made the case that Smith-Njigba is not a first-round pick, while his colleague Mel Kiper Jr. has him inside the top 15 in his first mock draft. Here, we split the difference somewhat. Smith-Njigba can carve out a role in the slot for the Giants, giving Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones another option in the passing game.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus is also giving Smith-Njigba to the Giants, and also offering a lukewarm endorsement of his own selection:

Though the Giants would love to get their hands on a go-to outside wide receiver, they simply need better all-around receiving talent. Smith-Njigba didn’t play much this past season due to a hamstring injury, but as a sophomore in 2021, he recorded an 91.2 elite receiving grade with more than 1,600 yards receiving. And that’s with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave also on the team. He feels like a slot exclusive player, as more than 85% of his snaps came from the slot over the past two years, but he’s one of the savviest receivers and best route runners in the class.

The non-wide receiver selected most often was Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson. He was chosen in six mock drafts (15.4 percent).

Those thinking the Giants should invest the 25th pick on an interior offensive lineman focused on Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence, who was the choice in four mocks.

Prior trackers

Version 2.0

Version 1.0