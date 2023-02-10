Giants news, 2/10: Ranking the Giants Super Bowls, Spagnuolo on Coughlin, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Giants made tremendous progress in 2022, but they need to make more. BBV writers this week looked at how the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles built their teams to play on the final Sunday of the year.

So what is the blueprint this offseason — and the following seasons — so the the Giants can be a perennial contender for the Super Bowl.

BBV's Ed Valentine offers that the first concern is making sure that Daniel Jones is the franchise quarterback to build around.

If they are going to become a true Super Bowl contender in the short term, they have to be right in their bet that they can build a championship-caliber team around Jones and that he can get them there. Honestly, though, it is more than that. They have to get the Jones contract right. Good quarterbacks cost a lot of money, and what Jones did in 2022 will lead to him getting a contract with an average annual value way above what anyone saw coming just a few months ago.

After that, the Giants need to make sure that they build up both lines so that they can win the line of scrimmage, continue to build the roster from within with draft picks that hit, find more difference makers to add to the team and manage the salary by thinking long term and not trying for the quick fix — begin by stop doling out mega-contracts in free agency, sign your own guys and be smarter about how they structure contracts.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Of all of the Super Bowl experiences Spagnuolo has had, he rates his trip with the Giants the highest because the Patriots had “the greatest offense ever to have been put out there.”

“What the Patriots did — going undefeated, Tom Brady, Moss, the whole matchup — that was a pretty big challenge. I’m not sure I’ve had to face that kind of challenge since then. Now, you get into a Super Bowl, and they’re all huge challenges. But that was a pretty special thing,” Spagnuolo said.

Imaging Gronk in a Giants uniform? Dabs is ready

Coach bringing the trash talk



Watch Eli’s Extras: https://t.co/RuGGWiyCDJ pic.twitter.com/tYB2qZ1xBs — New York Giants (@Giants) February 9, 2023

The Giants are expected to come out of the draft with at least one cornerback. Among the players that Ryan Fowler says the Giants should be doing deep dives on are South Carolina’s Cam Smith, Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett and USC’s Mekhi Blackmon.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones:

“I don’t get the impression the Cardinals will have their head coach named this week. Mike Kafka interviewed Tuesday and Lou Anarumo interviews Friday, per sources. With attention here on Super Bowl, imagine someone named after the Big Game rather than before.”

Will the Giants bring back Julian Love or Darius Slayton? Both have reason to believe they could do well on the open market. And could the Giants lose two key members of the offensive line, Nick Gates and John Feliciano.

Xavier McKinney recruits former Giants first rounder back to the team

Wassup bruh ? You trying to come back https://t.co/8o2JwzoVN2 — Xavier McKinney (@mckinney15__) February 8, 2023

Lawrence Taylor on the I Am Athlete podcast

“You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady...Listen, Tom Brady got all the rules on his side. You can’t touch him. You can’t touch him. If you hit him, if you breathe on him, they’re gonna throw a flag.”

“I get under the center and there’s Joe Greene and L.C. Greenwood. It was unbelievable…it was eight Hall of Famers. I have great stories about that game, but there’s me and Joe Greene. Let’s stop the game because I need some autographs. I idolized Terry Bradshaw growing up and there I was playing against him,” he said.

1. David Tyree's Helmet catch The best play in Super Bowl history was actually two plays in one. It was The Great Escape, where Giants quarterback Eli Manning was caught in traffic with two Patriots pass rushers pulling at his jersey and with referee Mike Carey about to blow the whistle, when Manning somehow spun away and heaved the ball downfield. And it was The Helmet Catch, where David Tyree — the Giants' fourth receiver — made a leaping grab of Manning's throw, pinning the ball against his helmet with his left hand as Patriots safety Rodney Harrison swung at the ball and the two fell backward to the turf. And it all came on third-and-5 from the Giants' 44 with 1:15 remaining on what would be the game-winning drive of the Giants' 17-14 upset of the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. It was a most improbable play by an improbable player in maybe the most improbable Super Bowl championship of all.

