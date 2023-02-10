The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Super Bowl

There’s just one game left to be played in the 2022-2023 season as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. New York Giants fans will no doubt be rooting for the Chiefs to come out victorious over the Giants’ NFC East rivals.

It’s fitting that these two teams are the last two playing, as the Chiefs and Eagles have been the two best teams in the NFL. Both teams have very good offenses as well as dangerous defenses, and this has the makings of one of the best Super Bowls in recent memory.

In this podcast

Both teams have ties to the Giants (0:00)

What do the two offenses bring to bear? (5:00)

Who has the advantage on defense? (17:30)

