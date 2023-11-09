NFL picks, Week 10: Nobody believes the Giants can beat the Cowboys

As Chris Pflum writes below, “nobody in their right — or almost any state of — mind would pick the Giants” to defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Here are the Big Blue View picks for this week’s New York Giants’ game, and the rest of the NFL Week 10 action.

Rivka Boord

I doubt that I will pick the Giants to win another game all season with their quarterback situation. This is a game that was always going to be a loss on my Bingo board, though. Until the Giants prove that they can play with the Eagles and Cowboys, there is no reason to pick them to win these games — not this year, and not for the foreseeable future. I’ll take Dallas by three touchdowns.

Pick: Dallas

Season: 72-47

Tony DelGenio

I’ll be looking for the Giants’ defense to reassert itself against a formidable offense after an embarrassing performance in Las Vegas. I’ll be looking for the offense to...not get any more injuries. Dallas.

Pick: Dallas

Season: 79-56

Nick Falato

Dallas shouldn’t have an issue with the triage squad; they didn’t have an issue when the Giants were healthy and at home

Pick: Dallas

Season: 81-54

Chris Pflum

Nobody in their right — or almost any state of — mind would pick the Giants to win this game. I know I’m sure not. Instead, I’m looking to see how the team plays. Do they show up and play with fire, or are they still gasping after their latest gutpunch? They looked hung over in Week 2 after their season opening blow-out, and again after the overtime loss to the Jets. I also want to see how individual players play in this game. How do Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson look and how are they used (even if the ball doesn’t go their way). How does Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari (if he’s active) look against the Dallas OL? Does Deonte Banks shadow CeeDee Lamb and does he show improvement over his game against Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers? This is the chance to show who can be a building block for the future and how much help the roster really needs.

Pick: Dallas

Season: 47-28

Valentine’s View

You didn’t seriously think I would pick a Giants’ upset, did you? The Giants as currently constituted will be lucky to cover the massive point spread.

Pick: Dallas

Season: 88-48