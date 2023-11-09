Share All sharing options for: Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 10: Everything you need to know

The bedraggled 2-7 New York Giants travel to Arlington, Tx. this Sunday to face the 5-3 Dallas Cowboys in a Week 10 game that looks like a monumental mismatch. The 16.5-point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook is the largest single-game spread in the NFL this season.

The Giants, when they were mostly healthy, suffered a season-opening 40-0 loss to the Cowboys. Now, the Giants are without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (torn ACL) and backup Tyrod Taylor (ribs), both of whom are on IR.

Undrafted free agent rookie Tommy DeVito will start for the Giants, backup up by journeyman Matt Barkley, who has not appeared in an NFL game since 2020. DeVito will be the first rookie free agent to start a regular-season game for the Giants in the common draft era (except for Jim Crocicchia in a 1987 strike-replacement game). According to the Elias Sports Bureau, DeVito will be the 10th undrafted free agent rookie quarterback to start an NFL game since 2010.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, he’s prepared well, and he’s got an opportunity,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “He’s a competitive young man, and again he’s handled himself the right way in terms of being a young player in a room with two veteran guys and has done everything we’ve asked him to do, so he’ll have his opportunity and he’s going to do everything he can do to make the most of it.”

In two relief appearances, DeVito is 17 of 27 for 174 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He has been sacked eight times.

The Giants, averaging a league-worst 11.2 points per game, will also be without starting tight end Darren Waller, on IR with a hamstring injury, and starting right tackle Evan Neal (ankle).

The Giants’ -116 point differential is league-worst. Entering the week, the Cowboys hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs.