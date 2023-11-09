Giants-Cowboys Week 10 fantasy outlook: Back the Boys

The New York Giants’ fantasy outlook for the rest of the season will likely include only one player each week. Fortunately, it’s a player who was drafted highly in most leagues. Perhaps Darren Waller can get back to being relevant if and when he returns from his hamstring injury, but I wouldn’t hold my breath about that.

That means these articles are going to be more about the opponent’s fantasy prospects than the Giants’. But that’s okay, because fantasy football players are, by definition, decision-makers about all NFL players and not just their preferred team’s. (It’s actually why I resisted the lure of fantasy football for so long ... but once I got sucked in, there’s no turning back.)

Start ‘em

QB Dak Prescott: Prescott has had a bounce back season so far this year, rarely putting the ball in harm’s way (second-lowest turnover-worthy play rate in the NFL) and performing well with or without pressure. He’s had a few fantasy clunkers but has scored 24.88, 29.06, and 27.36 points over the last three weeks. The Giants allow the eighth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, but I don’t see them being able to stop the Prescott-to-Lamb connection.

Lamb has scored 18.70, 41.00, and 27.10 PPR points over his past three games. He’s a must-start anyway, but against a reeling Giants team, expect the trend to continue. Cowboys’ defense: their defense scored 40.00 fantasy points against the Giants in Week 1. Enough said.

their defense scored 40.00 fantasy points against the Giants in Week 1. Enough said. K Brandon Aubrey: Aubrey is the fifth-ranked kicker on the season, and the Cowboys’ offense has an opportunity to put up many points against the Giants.

On the fence

RB Tony Pollard: Pollard has scored fewer than 10 PPR points in four of his eight games this season. He did have 21.20 points in Week 1 against the Giants, which makes him a starting possibility, but he’s not as much of an automatic start as his ADP would have suggested.

Sit ‘em

The rest of the Giants’ offense: There’s no one else there worth starting. Wan’Dale Robinson is the closest shot, but he’s seen only eight targets over the Giants’ past three games.

There’s no one else there worth starting. Wan’Dale Robinson is the closest shot, but he’s seen only eight targets over the Giants’ past three games. Giants defense: considering how they imploded against the Raiders, it’s difficult to trust that they’ll be able to get any sacks on Dak Prescott and limit the Cowboys’ point total.

considering how they imploded against the Raiders, it’s difficult to trust that they’ll be able to get any sacks on Dak Prescott and limit the Cowboys’ point total. WRs Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks: Neither one has shown any fantasy reliability, and both have scant value.

Around the NFL

QB Kyler Murray ’s return should boost the fantasy outlook for several Cardinals players. To boot, Arizona also opened the 21-day practice window of running back James Conner, who had three strong games to start the season before faltering in his last two prior to the injury. Things are looking up for WR Hollywood Brown , who has cooled off considerably after a great four-week stretch. Rookie WR Michael Wilson (if he plays) and TE Trey McBride also have a chance to see a boost in fantasy points. Still, overall, Murray has been a productive fantasy player throughout his career and should be rostered.

Possible starting/streaming options due to injury