Thursday Night Football — Panthers vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming, more

The 1-7 Carolina Panthers travel to the Windy City to play the 2-7 Chicago Bears. The Panthers suffered a 27-13 home loss against the Gardner Minshew-led Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, while Chicago lost 24-17 in New Orleans against the Saints.
The Bears owned the 2023 first-overall pick that became current Carolina quarterback Bryce Young. Chicago received Carolina’s first-round selection at No. 9, a late-second-round pick (No. 61), a 2024 first-round selection, a 2025 second-round pick, and wide receiver D.J. Moore.
Young has thrown eight touchdowns with seven interceptions for 1,375 passing yards and a completion rate of 63.9%. If the season were to end today, Chicago would own the second and third picks in the draft, with Arizona possessing the number one overall pick. The Giants currently have the fourth. Clete Blakeman is the lead referee for this Thursday Night Football contest.
With the New York Giants at 2-7 and potentially competing with each team for position in the 2024 NFL Draft, which team are you rooting for? Vote in the poll.
Injuries
Here is the injury report for the Bears:
#Bears Wednesday Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/BgQVKJB5Ng— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 8, 2023
Here is the injury report for the Panthers:
Panthers injury report for Thursday. More starters are out. pic.twitter.com/2GEGjjkUJL— Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) November 8, 2023
How to watch
What: Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears
When: Thursday, Nov. 9th
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: Amazon Prime
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Radio: Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Joe Thomas | SiriusXM: 88; Carolina: 81 or 226, Chicago: 83 or 225
Streaming: NFL +
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Panthers (+4| -112) | Bears (-4 | -108) Moneyline: Panthers +160, Bears -192| Over/Under: 39 (Under -112, Over -108)
