Giants news, 11/9: Daniel Jones speaks, odds of getting top pick, Tommy DeVito, more headlines

What are the odds of the Giants getting No. 1 pick?

With fans and those in the Giants organization coming to grips on a season that was never was, eyes begin to shift on the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants as of this week are currently slated to finish fourth—potentially forcing their hand to trade up to get what are consider the two top quarterbacks in the draft: USC Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye.

Where they will end up is subject to debate. The latest player odds for the NFL Draft from Sportsbetting.ag have the Giants with 4/1 odds to finish the season with the worst record, behind the Arizona Cardinals (1/1) and the Carolina Panthers (7/2)— a pick that is controlled by the Chicago Bears, whose own pick sits right behind the Giants at 6/1. The New England Patriots round out this “top five” with 12/1 odds.

But for those hoping for obtaining the top pick without using any draft capitol, we give you the computer models from The Athletic’s Austin Mock. As he projects the score for every game and the final winning percentage for every team using his NFL betting system, the Giants have taken over as expected to be the worst team at season’s end.

Williams continues to be the overall betting favorite to be the No. 1 this yeat at 2/5, according to Sportsbetting.ag. Maye is second at 2/1, followed by Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. (18/1), Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr, (33/1) and tied at 40/1 are Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Other Giant observations

Lawrence sports the second-highest PFF grade among all defensive players this season, proving to be a devastating pass-rusher from the nose tackle position. He has amassed 44 total pressures from 247 pass-rushing snaps on his way to a position-leading 92.2 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Dexter Lawrence: highest-graded player aged 25 & under in the NFL this season - 92.3 pic.twitter.com/c43TZonPDL — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) November 8, 2023

The Giants -116 point differential, easily the worst in the NFL. New England has the second-largest differential at -93. This means the Giants aren’t just losing most games, they’re getting blown out (see: Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami and Las Vegas). This is how you end up 2-7 with a strong chance to land a top-five pick in the 2024 draft. ESPN Analytics has it as an 90.4% possibility

The Giants are 2-7, and expecting anything other than a blowout loss to the Cowboys this Sunday in Arlington, Texas, is wishful thinking. The Giants are not going to make a run at anything other than the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but that does not mean what happens between now and game No. 17 is irrelevant.

Brian Daboll on Micah McFadden

Xavier McKinney’s recent criticism of the Giants’ coaching staff did not receive support in the locker room Wednesday.

“I mean, I’m not gonna sit here and invalidate his perspective,” captain Bobby Okereke said of McKinney, who hashed it out with both Daboll and Martindale in recent days. “That’s not my perspective. That’s not my interpretation of what we have going on. But I think he’s a grown man. He’s a professional. And if he feels like he has a valid concern, then he should raise it. And I think he did. Him and Wink talked about it, and they’re good now.”

Jones will be only 27 years old next season, but given his lack of durability, there’s no reason to think he’ll have better luck staying on the field as he gets older.

The other aspect to consider is that even when Jones has been healthy, his production has been largely underwhelming. There’s no doubt he showed improvements last season, but over the course of his career, Jones’ numbers don’t add up to being a franchise quarterback.

Full Daniel Jones availability yesterday, via Pat Leonard

According to ManGamesLost, the Giants have been the most injured team over the 2009-2022 seasons, with 3,727 injury occurrences reported over that period.

While not all injuries are the same—one must take into consideration the type of injury, the severity, and to whom the injury affects (starter or reserve), the Giants’ inability as a whole to get things under control has left many fans as well as people within the organization itself perplexed over how to curtail what has become an organizational-wide epidemic.

Head coach Brian Daboll on Matt Barkley: "I have some experience with Matt. Shea does as well. There's obviously some of the things that we do that are similar to what he's been used to. He's done this a long time. He's played on a lot of different teams. He's been through this part of the program, so he's a pro. He's picking it up. If he happened to play, we'd do the things that we think Matt can do well."

Now that the Giants’ season is essentially over — in the wake of quarterback Daniel Jones’ torn ACL — let’s look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft.

General manager Joe Schoen surely will pick a quarterback to replace Jones. The 2-7 Giants are currently fourth in the draft order, behind two teams who also could pick a quarterback — Arizona at No. 1 and Chicago at Nos. 2 and 3.

4. New York Giants Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina The Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll marriage is coming to a screeching halt in 2023 after showing some impressive signs of life in 2022. Jones had a bit of an anomaly season in 2022 in Daboll’s first year as coach, but things quickly returned to what we’re used to seeing from the former first-round pick.

This week’s opponent

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, who returned to practice Friday and played Sunday, was out of practice again Wednesday. The good news is his neck injury is off the practice report. The bad news is he has an illness.

Th offense's 44% red zone success. After leading the NFL in red zone percentage last season, the Cowboys are 29th in 2023. They are tied for 31st in goal-to-go scenarios (50%), better than only Denver. The recent loss to Philadelphia epitomized the issues.

"[I've been] to places that you can't even imagine," Bryant said about the last five years out of football. "Some really dark places and times. I worked so hard to get through those moments, but it was a dark time for me. I'm so thankful for the opportunity. It's been a long process for me, but I stayed the course and didn't give up on myself. I'm very grateful to be here."

The Dallas Cowboys offense still has work to be done, but things are trending the right way for Mike McCarthy.

Nobody picked up more yards from the slot than wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. His 133-yard total was 53 better than anybody else.

