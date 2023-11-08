Injured Giants’ QB Daniel Jones focused on surgery, not future

Daniel Jones, headed for injured reserve and surgery to repair his torn right ACL, was in no mood on Wednesday to entertain questions about his future as the New York Giants starting quarterback.

“I think I’m focused on what I’m doing right now and trying to get my knee ready for this surgery and ready for the process to come back stronger,” Jones said. “In terms of my future and what I’m thinking about it’s that. It’s to attack this process and come back stronger and a better football player.”

Jones’ latest injury, combined with two neck injuries in three seasons, poor play this season, his having only year of guaranteed money left on his contract and the likelihood the Giants will have an early draft pick have led many to think the team will select a potential successor in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniel Jones speaks for first time since tearing ACL. #giants



“You put a lot in preparing to play and to get it taken from you through an injury, it’s definitely tough. … but it’s part of the game.” pic.twitter.com/2ZVydz3Ywl — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) November 8, 2023

Jones was asked about his emotions as his season has come to an end.

“It’s tough for sure. You put a lot into the season, you put a lot into preparing to play and to get it taken from you through an injury is definitely tough,” Jones said. “That’s real and that’s something that you deal with as a player. It’s part of the game at this level, at any level. Something that you have to deal with.

“I understand that. Unfortunate, but I can’t afford to feel sorry for myself or sulk. It’s part of it and I’ll be fine, I’ll bounce back, attack the rehab process like I have anything else and come back stronger.”

Jones said he feels he tore the ligament on the final play of the first quarter Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders as he fell awkwardly trying to evade a pass rusher.

“You put a lot into preparing to play and to get it taken from you through an injury is definitely tough.”

“Just tried to make a cut. Felt my knee kind of shift a little bit, kind of buckle in a different way. Wasn’t exactly sure what it was, just knew it kinda felt different,” Jones said.

Jones said “I thought I was fine” and stayed in the game for the first play of the second quarter.

“I felt OK. Went back out there and got to the top of my drop, felt that same kind of shift and buckle in my leg. The knee kinda gave out a little bit there. Knew something was up at that point.”

Jones said the injury does not involved damage to any other ligaments.

There is no date yet for Jones to have surgery.

“The process is to let the swelling go down and get the range of motion back and go from there,” said Jones. “I’ll have surgery some time in the next couple of weeks.”

Jones recognizes that there is a “long rehab process” ahead.

“Takes patience, takes a lot of time, takes discipline, takes daily focus and effort,” he said. “You get out what you put into it.

“A lot of guys have been through it and come back really well.”

Jones said there is no target date for when he will be able to return to the field next season.

“In terms of the process I’m going to attack it every day and try to take all the steps I need to in the appropriate amount of time to be back as soon as I can while understanding that is a process and I’ll need to be patient,” he said. “The goal is to be ready and fully healthy as soon as possible. When that exactly is, I’m not sure yet.”

Jones will watch Sunday as Tommy Devito makes his first NFL start as the Giants face the Dallas Cowboys.