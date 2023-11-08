Azeez Ojulari returning to practice for Giants; Evan Neal ‘week-to-week’

The New York Giants will are opening the 21-day practice window for edge defender Azeez Ojulari to return from injured reserve, head coach Brian Daboll said on Wednesday.

Ojulari has been on IR since suffering an ankle injury Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. He also missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a hamstring injury.

Ojulari had 8.0 sacks as a rookie in 2021 and had 5.5 sacks in just seven games last season as he dealt with leg injuries.

Evan Neal ‘not great’

Daboll said that right tackle Evan Neal, who suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders was “not great” and would be classified as “week to week.” That means that Neal is unlikely to play Sunday against Dallas.

Neal had returned to the lineup against Las Vegas after missing two games with a sprained right ankle.

Concussion protocol

The Giants have two players in concussion protocol who won’t practice on Wednesday, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and running back Deon Jackson.

Deon Jackson being in the protocol perhaps explains why the Giants added running back Hassan Hall to their practice squad this week.