Giants sign Matt Barkley to their active roster; Tommy DeVito to start vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants are signing veteran quarterback Matt Barkley to their active roster, per a report from Ian Rapoport.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that the Giants will start undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito at quarterback Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys with Barkley serving as the backup.

Daboll said that DeVito “has done everything we have asked him to do” since the spring and that “he’s putting everything he has” into getting ready for his first career start.

Rapoport adds that Barkley will take the spot opened up by moving Daniel Jones to the injured reserve. The Giants signed Barkley to their practice squad last week (on Oct. 31st) after Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury against the New York Jets.

Barkley played under Brian Daboll with the Buffalo Bills back in 2018, which is also the last time he started an NFL game. He was the Bills’ starter against the Jets when Josh Allen was injured his rookie year.

It remains unknown how long Barkley will be the Giants’ backup quarterback. The team could have elevated him off of the practice squad three times, which would line up with the start of the window to activate Tyrod Taylor off of the injured reserve.