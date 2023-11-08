Giants news, 11/8: College quarterbacks, Jacob Eason, Xavier McKinney, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Considering how life has changed for the Giants since Sunday, fans should probably start familiarizing ourselves with the quarterbacks who could be in the upcoming draft.

Obviously, some of these players could be in the conversation for the first pick in the draft. But on the other hand, the sheer number of exciting draft-eligible quarterbacks could drive others into the second round.

The names to become familiar with besides USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye include Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, LSU's Jayden Daniels, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Tulane's Michael Pratt among others.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

McKinney is in the final season of his rookie contract, due to become a free agent in March. He said Tuesday that it’s “not true” that he wants to go somewhere else after this season.

“We met, and we’re going to keep pushing,” McKinney said. “We got on the same page, and we’re keeping everything in house. We’re on good terms, so everything is good. We’re just going to keep working, keep trying to figure out how we can be able to string these wins together. That’s really all that matters at the end of the day. But everything is good.”

Xavier McKinney passed out turkeys and Thanksgiving goods in Lodi, NJ today, partnering with the American Eagle Food Pantry of NNJ.



“Whenever I can give back to the community, obviously, it's a great feeling. Being in the position that I'm in, I'm able to do things like this.” pic.twitter.com/4Hvy0wWdBu — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) November 7, 2023

Losing is one thing. Failing to be competitive in games is another. And that’s what happened at Allegiant Stadium There is only so much players can take. And there is no way to guarantee people’s jobs won’t be “at risk” by season’s end.

The Giants' playoff chances disappeared in the Las Vegas desert Sunday when quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a knee injury and the defense responded with a clunker. So what's there to play for now?

It’s time for the Giants’ leaders to explain why the season still matters even when so many people on the outside no longer believe that’s true. It’s time for the nine remaining team captains — that number dwindled under double digits with the departure of Leonard Williams — to explain to the younger players why you keep playing hard even when the postseason is no longer a realistic goal.

The Giants have played 17 regular season games since racing out to a 7-2 start. They have a 4-12-1 record over that stretch. That full-season sample size is a better reflection of the state of the roster than the fast start last season.

Last year’s success was important to building valuable equity that Daboll and Schoen will need to weather this rough season. But in some ways, it would have been better if they reversed the order of their seasons.

Andrew Thomas is good at football

I love how Andrew Thomas finished this power-rush rep against Maxx Crosby



Thomas' lower body mechanics/flexibility are beautiful. The guy's lower leg is almost parallel to the ground, and he's able to sit back on his hips and absorb the contact before steering Crosby away from… pic.twitter.com/aQj1tOMmpr — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 7, 2023

Maybe they’re better off this way. GM Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll would get a quarterback they chose instead of one they inherited, and the Giants would get the flexibility of a quarterback on a rookie deal, starting in 2025 when Jones’ money is gone. They’d probably have to take a step back in a rebuilding process they thought would be full-speed ahead by next season. But that’s their situation. They can’t pass on a chance to upgrade at the NFL’s most important position.

And they can’t wait around to see if their big investment in Jones will ever pay off.

There is no reason to believe Jones has thrown his last pass for the Giants. Following reconstructive surgery, he could be ready to play at the start of the 2024 season. There is also no reason to believe his starting job will be there, waiting for him. The Giants are 2-7 and must get through the final eight games of what could devolve into some of the worst football in their 99-year history. Their NFL-low 101 points in nine games and minus-116 point differential might feel like the good-old days by the time the holiday season kicks in.

“The Giants fan actually feels sympathy for Daniel Jones; instead of having ire and disappointment and question marks around who he is and what he’s going to be this year or in the future, there’s actually like a sympathetic voice for Daniel Jones,” Tiki said. “We don’t, as Giants fans, now have to criticize him and speculate about what the future is for the New York Giants at quarterback. It’s not Daniel Jones; you’re not saying move off from him, not saying that, but he’s not the future, and in some ways, that’s liberating for Daniel Jones.”

CB Deonte Banks Overall Rookie Grade: 47.3 (Rank: 17/18) Week 9 Snaps: 58 Week 9 Grade: 29.7 Banks was targeted 11 times in Week 9, nearly half of his team’s target total, and it did not go well. He broke up a pass on a Davante Adams dig route but otherwise allowed six catches for 110 yards and four first downs. He was beaten deep by Tre Tucker for a 50-yard gain and often looked uncomfortable when in zone or non-press coverage. Banks’ life won’t get any easier if the Giants choose to shadow him with the red-hot CeeDee Lamb next week in Dallas.

This week’s opponent

The Cowboys have outscored opponents to the tune of 111-33 at home, by far the largest point differential in the entire NFL, and they're also less penalized at AT&T Stadium. It's currently an 11-game win streak at home for the Cowboys, one that extends back to November of the 2021 season.

"I think it's important coming out of this game [against the Eagles], this was a heavyweight fight," McCarthy said. "We've got some guys we've gotta be smart with [health-wise this week]. We'll go into a lighter Wednesday, which was the plan before we played, in anticipation of it. And now we get another division game, so it's important for us to get back in the win column and keep that home-field advantage going."

Dallas Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks is off to slow start in his 10th NFL season. Besides the two touchdowns, he hasn’t done much.

Around the league

Rams to sign QB Carson Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford; Brett Rypien waived | NFL.com

Patriots reportedly view Mike Vrabel, Nick Caserio as home run replacements for Bill Belichick | CBSSports.com

Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Will Levis will be starting QB for rest of 2023 season; Ryan Tannehill to be backup | NFL.com

Sam Howell makes case to be Commanders’ future at QB | ESPN.com

Robert Saleh: Lazy to just blame Zach Wilson, this is a collective issue | Pro Football Talk

‘Angry’ Garrett Wilson calls out Jets offense, says it’s time ‘to start returning the favor’ to their defense | CBSSports.com

Jets' Aaron Rodgers hints at return timeline - 'Few fortnights' | ESPN.com

New 49ers DE Chase Young: Going to be fun to race Nick Bosa to the QB like at Ohio State | NFL.com

Cardinals activate Kyler Murray | Pro Football Talk

Mike Tomlin - Frustrated George Pickens ‘wants to be significant’ | ESPN.com

Arthur Smith: Sometimes Bijan Robinson's impact away from the ball can open things up | Pro Football Talk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio