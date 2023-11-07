Roster news: Giants signing RB Hassan Hall to practice squad, per report

The New York Giants are signing running back Hassan Hall to their practice squad, per a report from Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Hall was signed by the Cleveland Browns after the 2023 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech. He was waived in final cutdowns but was quickly re-signed to the Browns’ practice squad. The Browns later released Hall from their practice squad on September 29th, he was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on November 1st and released on the 6th.

He’s slightly undersized at 5-foot-10, 196 pounds, and showed good quickness, agility, and explosiveness at his Pro Day.

Hall spent the first four years of his college career at Louisville and transferred to Georgia Tech prior to the 2022 season. He never got a heavy workload at Louisville or Georgia Tech, but was reasonably consistent when called upon. He has 1,820 yards on 386 carries (4.7 yards per carry), and 12 touchdowns, and was also used as a receiver out of the backfield at both schools. Perhaps more importantly, Hall has significant experience as a kick returner throughout his college career. He’s returned 104 kicks in his career, with 2,581 yards (24.8 per return) and a pair of touchdowns.