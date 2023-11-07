QB Jacob Eason reportedly getting another look from Giants

In need of quarterback depth with starter Daniel Jones out for the season and backup Tyrod Taylor on IR for at least three more weeks, the New York Giants are reportedly working out Jacob Eason on Tuesday.

The only quarterback on the Giants’ 53-man roster is undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito, who is 17 of 27 (63.0%) for 163 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions over relief appearances in the past two games.

Veteran Matt Barkley was signed to the Giants’ practice squad last week when Taylor was placed on IR.

Eason had a tryout with the Giants during mini-camp in June, but was not signed. The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. He appeared in one game for Indianapolis in 2021, and one game in 2022 for the Carolina Panthers.

Eason has completed 5 of 10 career passes (50%) for 84 yards and an interception.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday he did not know if Taylor would be able to return when he is eligible to return from IR.