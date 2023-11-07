Giants news, 11/7: Daniel Jones’ future, Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

It is time to raise the white flag. It is time for Jones supporters, the Giants organization and everyone else to admit that it just isn’t going to work the way the Giants need it to with Jones. It could have, maybe it should have with better coaching and management from the beginning of his career, but it hasn’t. Some of it is Jones’ fault. A lot of it is not. None of that matters. What matters is that this is Year 5 and trying to make Jones a franchise quarterback, or win consistently while navigating around his flaws, hasn’t worked...The reality is that it is time for the Giants to look forward and stop trying to make something work that just doesn’t seem meant to be.

Giants captain Xavier McKinney voiced frustration Sunday after they lost to the Raiders and likely lost quarterback Daniel Jones for the season.

“Honestly, it sucks. But, I don’t know, man. I don’t really have many words. I think that from a leadership standpoint, I don’t think they’ve done a great job of letting the leaders lead, and listening to the leaders and the captains,” said McKinney, one of the team’s 10 captains elected prior to the start of the season. “But when you got guys out there that are playing and seeing different things and are being vocal and communicating that with the coaches and whoever and are not being heard, it’s hard to go out there and be able to make plays and do things of that nature.”

Micah McFadden having breakout second year

Micah McFadden avoided Josh Jacobs in protection to pressure Aidan O'Connell and force an incompletion on third down



McFadden had 91 pressures in his last three years at Indiana. pic.twitter.com/7XbYwsilOL — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 6, 2023

“You only have two quarterbacks on the roster right now, Tommy DeVito and Matt Barkley,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show Monday. “Now, they wouldn’t commit to either one. There’s a real possibility that Barkley is going to wind up starting for the Giants this Sunday at Dallas, and I would imagine they’re going to have to add another quarterback just to get someone on the roster.”

Maybe the opportunity to draft USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye is the fix to 11 years of missteps. But good luck convincing Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to buy into that plan. Foolish as it sounds, their jobs might depend on the difference between 2-15 and 4-13.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s scouting itinerary this fall already indicated that he has been keeping an eye on the top college quarterbacks despite signing Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract in March. Schoen has attended two USC games in the past three weeks, which has granted him an up-close view of potential No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. Schoen also scouted the other potential top pick, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, in September. And he scouted the No. 3 quarterback in this class, Michigan’s JJ McCarthy, in October.

Williams struggled mightily during the middle part of the college football season, making zero big-time throws and six turnover-worthy plays in three games (Colorado, Arizona and Notre Dame). However, he has since bounced back with 11 big-time throws and just three turnover-worthy plays in his past three outings (Utah, Cal and Washington). He is still the high-ceiling prospect who does things few other quarterbacks can do, one who is worthy of the No. 1 pick.

Darius Slayton has Daniel Jones’ back

"Quite frankly, people have been trying to get myself and him and multiple others out of here since we've been here. It hasn't stopped us before and it won't stop us now."



Darius Slayton is asked about Daniel Jones' future with the Giants: pic.twitter.com/sYXAof4A2q — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 6, 2023

Jones' contract, injury history and regression this season should make it an impossible position to ignore if they have a high pick in the 2024 draft. ESPN analytics says they now have a 23% chance of landing the top pick without Jones. It was 9.4% before he was ruled out for the season.

The Giants have an 89.4% chance of being in the top five and are 99.2% certain to be in the top 10. Giants general manager Joe Schoen was in Buffalo at the time when they drafted Josh Allen seventh overall in 2018.

As premature public declarations go, all that was missing was an aircraft carrier and a “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED” banner.

John Mara was standing in the visiting locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis after his Giants had beaten the Vikings in a NFC Wild Card game, and given how far his family’s franchise had fallen since its last playoff victory a decade earlier, the co-owner was understandably giddy with the team’s performance.

The Giants are an absolute disaster, but starting over might be too much for Mara to stomach.

“Somebody could end up getting fired off of the staff, but I’ll say this about Brian Daboll: he’s the same guy speaking after games this year as he was last year,” Boomer said. “He’s telling you the same things, and not talking himself into some sort of firing like Joe Judge. I felt like Joe Judge was trying to defend every decision he was making and how he was trying to change the culture of the locker room and all this other crap, which you don't really hear that from Brian.”

The goal of winning was undermined by Dallas’ underperforming offensive line. Unless something changes over the next two months, it will be hard for the team to accomplish anything significant in the playoffs.

Health issues are at the core of the front line’s failings. Veteran OT Tyron Smith has been in and out of the lineup and was a game-time decision to play in Philly. And while OT Terence Steele has been lauded for his rehabilitation from last year’s ACL tear, it’s been clear that Steele isn’t all the way back.

Dak Prescott dispelled the notion he is not a big-game QB on Sunday despite the Cowboys falling short in Philadelphia.

“When you play really good teams, the margin of penalties and errors is so slim,” said Micah Parsons. “[Luke Schoonmaker’s] knee hits before the goal line, crucial penalties on drives when we should’ve gotten off the field. It’s a hard league to win in. You beat yourselves in certain things and then other factors don’t help. It was a chance we could’ve won, either way you look at it, it was a 50/50 toss-up.”

Bryant was formally reinstated from suspension by the NFL over the weekend. Bryant was a 2014 Steelers fourth-round pick and he was suspended four games for a substance-abuse policy violation in 2015. He was suspended for the entire 2016 season after another violation and, after being traded to the Raiders, was suspended indefinitely in 2018.

