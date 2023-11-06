Giants news, 11/6: Daniel Jones injury, Tommy DeVito, Jalin Hyatt, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a "significant" right knee injury at the end of the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, with numerous media reports stating it will be a season-ending injury.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that the team fears Jones has a "potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests." Head coach Brian Daboll said that x-rays at the stadium were negative but more tests needed to be done when the Giants return home.

Daboll said Jones thought he was OK to continue after the first time he went down on the last play of the first quarter. The Duke product came out to start the second quarter, but his knee buckled as he was untouched when he went to drop back to pass.

Daniel Jones walked stiffly through the locker room postgame. It looked like his right leg was in an immobilizing brace, which was covered by his pants. Giants PR said Jones wasn’t available for questions. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 6, 2023

Instead, the Giants allowed a season-high 30 points from the Raiders and New York feels like it’s officially looking to the future rather than the remaining eight games. Sitting at 2-7, the Giants are currently projected to pick within the top five of the 2024 NFL draft. With their quarterback situation once again up in the air, the Giants could be selecting even higher come April.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito on what has to be done moving forward

"We have to look ourselves in the mirror and try to give more."



Tommy DeVito talks about how the Giants can turn their struggles around: pic.twitter.com/nI0P5SD937 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 6, 2023

The Post's Mark Cannizzaro writes:

If Jones — who left the game after the first play of the second quarter with a non-contact knee injury — is out for the season with ligament damage, it’s not out of the question to wonder whether he’ll play another down for the team that in the offseason gave him a four-year contract worth $160 million. The Giants’ current projected path, based on the first nine games of this season, has them headed toward having a very high draft pick and a significant roster overhaul, and that very well may mean a new direction at quarterback.

Daniel Jones might be finished as the Giants’ starting quarterback.

It’s not a lock, of course. But the right knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s unthinkable 30-6 loss at the Raiders — which at least one former NFL team head doctor thinks is a torn ACL — opens the door to general manager Joe Schoen drafting a quarterback high in 2024.

That was about as silent of a Giants' locker room after a loss that I've seen in 13 years on the beat.

And I have witnessed some crushing post-game scenes.



Justin Pugh summed it up on the likely torn ACL for Daniel Jones: "I just can't think of a more worst-case scenario for a… — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 6, 2023

The Giants seemed determined to get rookie Jalin Hyatt some deep targets this week and he looked good in terms of getting behind the defense, but the Giants couldn’t connect on a big play to get their offense going. Hyatt caught one, but came down out of bounds, then got behind the defense only to be overthrown by Jones. His third deep target was on DeVito’s first interception.

The Cowboys' comeback attempt ended on the last play when CeeDee Lamb was stopped at the Eagles 4.

The Cowboys had a touchdown and a two-point conversion overturned by replay. Rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker was a foot from scoring a fourth-down touchdown, and a drive later, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a right foot from a two-point conversion.

