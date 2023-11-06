Chargers at Jets: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, more

We’ve seen the two extremes of the New York Jets over the past two weeks. There’s the team that handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season, and the team that needed a last-second miracle to beat a New York Giants squad that had abandoned the forward pass.

The Los Angeles Chargers have at least been more consistent with their disappointing performances. Their three wins have all come against teams with losing records, and they’ve looked nothing like the Super Bowl contender they were expected to be before the season. Their defense is allowing 391 yards per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

The Jets have an opportunity to win their fourth consecutive game and move to 5-3, something that seemed like a longshot once Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1. New York has trailed in every game this year but has continued to put together second-half comebacks with Zach Wilson under center. Their defense is also allowing just 18.4 points per game despite facing some of the league’s top offenses.

This is likely a must-win game for the Chargers, who have a tough schedule coming up and need to get back to .500 before their season totally derails. A loss would reflect poorly on head coach Brandon Staley, whose job security is already being called into question.

Use this as your open thread to discuss all the Monday night action.

How to watch

What: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3)

When: Monday, Nov. 6

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

SiriusXM: Chargers: 81 or 226, Jets: 83 or 225

Streaming: NFL+, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Chargers -3.5

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Weather: 57 degrees, partly cloudy

