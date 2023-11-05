Giants-Cowboys Week 10 odds: The biggest point spread of the 2023 season

In Week 1 of the 2023 season, the New York Giants lost 40-0 to the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most lopsided losses in franchise history. That was with an almost fully healthy roster.

How, then, is anyone supposed to set betting odds for the rematch if the Giants don’t even have their starting quarterback? DraftKings Sportsbook has made an attempt by setting an opening point spread that will be the largest for any NFL game this season, if the line holds.

The Cowboys are currently 15.5-point favorites with -1050 odds on the moneyline. The over/under for the game is set at 39.5 points.

The Giants were 15-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, which so far is the largest point spread for any team this year.

Interestingly, the Bills game was actually one of the closest Giants games of 2023, with New York losing by five points after a red zone pass fell incomplete. It was the only time this year the Giants have covered the spread in a loss.

The leg injury Daniel Jones suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday has yet to receive an official diagnosis, but early reports do not look promising. Tommy DeVito and Matt Barkley are currently the only two healthy Giants quarterbacks, assuming Jones joins Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve.

The Giants could also be missing cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and offensive tackle Evan Neal, who left Sunday’s game after Jones.

Dallas is 5-3 overall and against the spread. All but one of their games this year has exceeded this week’s over/under of 39.5 points.

The Cowboys have beaten the New England Patriots by 35 points and the Los Angeles Rams by 23 points, in addition to their opening win over the Giants. So, another blowout is certainly within the likely range of outcomes.

Dallas is coming off a 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys nearly completed a comeback after getting the ball back with 46 seconds left, but they failed to score a touchdown from the Eagles’ 6-yard line. CeeDee Lamb had 191 receiving yards, breaking the career high he set last week with 158 yards.

Giants-Cowboys kicks off in Dallas at 4:25 ET on Sunday.